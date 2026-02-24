Pride Center addresses anti-LGBTQ+ behavior on campus

The Pride Center, Lehigh’s office for LGBTQ+ support, released an email last December addressing recent vandalism and hate incidents.

In the email titled “Calling for More Love,” Pride Center Director Scottie Burden disclosed two anti-LGBTQ+ incidents that occurred last semester. Burden said the center was informed that its transgender flag, originally displayed for Transgender Day of Remembrance, had been forcibly removed. During finals week, they said, transgender flag stickers were scattered across a table and the floor outside the Pride Center Lounge.

“It was pretty intentionally done, and then that sort of triggered our desire to sort of name where harm is not okay and try to hold our community accountable, which is what compelled the message I sent out.” Burden said.

The email also referenced other anti-LGBTQ+ behavior on campus, noting religious tracts placed over Pride Center exhibits. Sidewalks near Packard Avenue have also seen an increase in religious protestors.

Burden said the Pride Center’s efforts to foster inclusivity can be countered by such religious demonstrations, creating a narrative that religion and LGBTQ+ identities can’t exist in the same space. They said they don’t believe this to be true.

In its closing message, the email emphasized practicing “Love Always,” the Pride Center’s guiding principle, and listed resources for people who may have experienced hate incidents, including the Pride Center, University Counseling and Psychological Services and the Title IX office.

“We’re very honest and transparent with our community, anytime harm occurs it absolutely impacts our students, faculty and staff,” Burden said, “That’s why we wanted to send a message, because it allowed us to be in that pain together and seek some solutions that could hold people accountable.”

Andrew Fazio, ‘27, the vice president of Students Promoting Equality, Awareness & Knowledge, an Pride Center-affiliated organization, said vandalism of the center is hurtful to community members.

“Having the resources that we put out in the Pride Center, for all those students, and just to have people vandalize it almost feels like a slap in the face, (and) not being recognized for the work that we do” Fazio said,

Fazio said when he first arrived as a student, he understood Lehigh to be politically moderate. Because of that, he believes organizations such as Students Promoting Equality, Awareness, & Knowledge and Spectrum, another Pride Center-affiliated group, are vital on campus.

Coming from a Catholic school where he said he couldn’t openly discuss issues specific to the queer community, he said Lehigh is more inclusive.

“I’m not saying it’s perfect here, (but) I think it’s all about perspective,” Fazio said.

Burden said the current political climate may play a role in increased anti-LGBTQ+ behavior. Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling barring transgender athletes and recent executive orders related to gender and LGBTQ+ rights, they said such developments might make some people more confident expressing those views.

“I think that the more that rhetoric is not met with pushback, the more permission it gives some people to say I don’t agree with this,” Burden said.

Despite the incidents, Burden said he feels supported by the university and believes his concerns have been taken seriously.

“I don’t feel like we have a homophobic, transphobic problem on campus,” they said. “But the minority of voices that might object to our presence and efforts on campus are becoming a bit louder.”

Joseph Correra, ‘28, a member of Students Promoting Equality, Awareness, & Knowledge, said he believes the university can help bring students together.

Correra said education on inclusivity and LGBTQ+ support could strengthen support across the community.

“(Education on inclusivity and LGBTQ+ support is) something that I feel like they could put more time and effort into,” Correra said. “As a part of SPEAK, that’s a big thing that we try to do.”

Burden said they hope Lehigh continues striving to be a community where Pride Center members feel valued.

“I want Lehigh to be a community where we operate out of our values always,” they said. “Our values are driven by our mission. We have value statements in the Pride Center. I want to be able to do hard things and to talk about them, but what has to be remembered is that we are all valued community members at Lehigh.”