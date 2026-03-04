Five years ago, senior men’s lacrosse midfielder Peter Theodoropoulos committed to Lehigh without ever stepping foot on campus. His only experience with the Mountain Hawks came through phone calls and Zoom meetings with advisors and coaches.

The deciding factor was a recruiting call with coach Will Scudder, one that had little to do with lacrosse.

“We just talked about my family life and what I do outside of lacrosse,” he said. “(Scudder) built our relationship early on and it makes me and the team trust him more.”

Now a team captain, Theodoropoulos said he knows he made the right decision.

He grew up playing lacrosse in Long Island, New York, which he said was crawling with scouts and elite players. In high school and during the recruitment process, he played offensive midfielder. Once he arrived at Lehigh, that role changed.

During his first season, an injury forced him to step in at defensive midfielder.

“I took on a dual role playing a little bit of defense and offense,” he said. “And I’ve kept that role ever since.”

Scudder said Theodoropoulos is one of the team’s most versatile players.

When injuries increased last season, Theodoropoulos again switched positions multiple times. This year, he said, things feel more settled.

“There were definitely a few more question marks in terms of injuries last year,” Theodoropoulos said. “But we’ve all figured out what our roles are this year and it’s going smoother so far.”

As a midfielder, he said he rotates into offensive possessions and looks to maximize scoring opportunities.

Senior midfielder EJ Vasile, Theodoropoulos’ first-year roommate, said he maintains confidence in himself and the team regardless of his role.

That confidence showed in a 14 -13 upset against University of Michigan on Feb. 14. In the fourth quarter, Theodoropoulos scored the game-winning goal off an assist from senior attacker Andrew Kelly.

“It could’ve been anybody that scored the winning goal,” Vasile said. “But it makes sense that it was him because he’s such a confident player and has the ability to put himself in the right places on the field.”

Scudder said he wasn’t surprised by the performance, even if he didn’t expect the moment.

“His two best attributes are his ability to build meaningful relationships and showing up everyday for the team,” he said.

Theodoropoulos’ impact extends beyond one game. Last season, he appeared in all 15 games, recording five goals, eight assists and 17 ground balls.

He said the lessons from a 5-10 finish last season — one that followed a Patriot League title in 2024 — are shaping this year’s approach.

“You can’t copy the same exact thing you did the year before,” he said. “All focus has to be on player development.”

After falling short of expectations, Theodoropoulos said the team recognized a need for change. He said the team didn’t anticipate being eliminated as early as it was last season and understood adjustments were necessary moving forward.

As he continues his senior season, Theodoropoulos’ career may not be over. Scudder said because of an early-career injury, he could receive an additional year of eligibility pending NCAA approval.

Theodoropoulos said he’s focused on this season and treating it as if it were his last, but he would welcome the opportunity to continue his studies at Lehigh and compete for another year.

After an 11-12 loss to Bucknell University in its Patriot League opener, Lehigh is set to continue its conference schedule March 7 against Boston University in Bethlehem.

“We have a difficult schedule ahead of us,” Theodoropoulos said. “But it’s designed that way for a reason and I’m excited to keep showing up for the team in tough moments.”