In its Patriot League opener, the Lehigh men’s lacrosse team fell to Bucknell in a heartbreaker, 12-11, Saturday afternoon at Frank Banko Field in Bethlehem.

Lehigh (2-3, 0-1 Patriot League) was led on offense by first-year attacker Finn Morgan, who scored four goals, while junior midfielder Luke Winkler added three. Junior goalie Kasey Heath recorded 15 saves.

Junior midfielder Luke Brunner and senior attacker Michael Meyer led Bucknell (5-1, 1-0 Patriot League) with three goals each.

Bucknell came out strong in the first half, bringing a 6-3 lead into the locker room.

After the Bison extended their lead with a goal to start the second half, Winkler scored back-to-back goals to kick off a five-goal run for Lehigh. The Mountain hawks held a 9-7 lead with 14:03 to go in the game.

More swings were in store in the fourth quarter, which featured three ties. Bucknell finally broke through with under three minutes to play after senior attacker Will Hopkins scored the eventual game-winning goal to give the Bison a 12-11 lead.

Lehigh will play Boston University on March 7.