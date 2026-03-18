Cory Stevens, the new executive director of Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks at ArtsQuest, believes music is a public health necessity.

Stevens has worked with ArtsQuest for more than seven years, most recently as volunteer program manager. Before joining the staff, he said music first connected him to the organization.

He described the path to his new role as a “full-circle moment,” recalling a 2016 David Bowie tribute concert that changed his career trajectory.

“I was sitting there on the lawn, looking around at the dramatic Steel Stacks, (and) I was like, ‘This would be a cool place to work,” Stevens said. “There’s a great possibility that I wouldn’t be at ArtsQuest for this opportunity if I didn’t go to that first Levitt show.”

Since joining the staff in 2018, Stevens has overseen nearly 2,000 volunteers who help facilitate events such as Musikfest and Christkindlmarkt.

He said that experience will be beneficial as he moves into his new role.

Jason Frisch, the director of safety and event services at ArtsQuest, said in the past, the executive director role has typically been filled by someone from the programming department who used their experience to shape the entertainment side of Levitt SteelStacks.

Stevens’ appointment breaks that trend, which Frisch said could be a strength.

He said from the volunteer standpoint, Stevens is “intimately familiar” with how programs and events operate.

“I don’t necessarily think you need to be a programming manager to be a highly effective executive director,” Frisch said. “It plays a much deeper role, connecting the music side to the community and the business side.”

Shayna Super, ArtsQuest’s programming director, said Stevens has a clear vision for what Levitt SteelStacks could become.

“It’s one thing to get in and do the day-to-day tasks, but it’s remembering what we’re working toward that’s important,” Super said. “I know that he has that broader vision in mind.”

Stevens will also oversee two new facilities being developed at ArtsQuest: the renovation of the Turn and Grind building into a multi-purpose event space and the launch of the Creative Factory. He said he’s also responsible for technical upgrades at the pavilion itself, including a new sound system ahead of the space’s nearly 50 free summer concerts.

Currently, the Levitt Foundation is conducting a “spend down” initiative, which aims to distribute $150 million to support free concerts across the U.S. The foundation plans to spend the funds before shutting down in 2041.

Because Levitt SteelStacks’ free concert programming relies on that funding, Stevens said he’s already considering how to sustain the concerts after 2041.

“Answering those questions has to happen now, rather than waiting for it to happen 10, 15 years from now,” Stevens said. “I think the crucial thing is keeping that free concert programming going, that’s the heart and soul of the Levitt mission.”

Stevens said he’s planning “SoccerFest,” a program during the World Cup where people can watch the matches while listening to bands representing the competing nations. He said the goal is to reach international communities in Bethlehem, building on the success of festivals such as the Sabor Latin Music festival and One Earth Reggae Fest.

Stevens said he hopes to make music as accessible and enjoyable as possible, which is why this feels like the perfect opportunity for him.

“It’s not just about getting people there to see the show and drop money into the bucket,” Stevens said. “It’s also about getting them to be part of the mission as well.”