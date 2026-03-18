Men’s basketball falls to Prairie View A&M in First Four round of March Madness

DAYTON, OHIO — Inside the packed University of Dayton Arena, the No. 16 Lehigh men’s basketball team took the floor against No. 16 Prairie View A&M University in the First Four, where the win-or-go-home stakes defined the opening round of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The Mountain Hawks (18-17, 11-7 Patriot League) fell to the Panthers 67-55 (19-17, 9-9 SWAC), marking the end of their season.

Sophomore forward and center Hank Alvey led the Mountain Hawks with a double-double, scoring 23 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

First-year guard Andrew Urosevic and sophomore forward Edouard Benoit pulled eight points through the net apiece.

Prairie View’s senior guard Dontae Horne tallied 25 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Graduate student forward Cory Wells shot 17 points and ten rebounds.

The Panthers capitalized early after tipoff, going on a 5-point run before Alvey swiped in a layup two minutes into the half.

Benoit looked for a chance behind the arc with nine minutes left on the clock, but missed three 3-pointers resulting in a defensive rebound from graduate student guard Lance Williams.

Turnovers were crucial for both teams, as Lehigh grabbed possession seven times, while Prairie View found six opportunities for its own advantage.

Lehigh led 29-27 at the end of the first half.

Prairie View opened the second half with a jumper by Williams within the paint. Wells acted early with a pair of free throws and a driving layup to give the Panthers a 33-30 lead.

Junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock scored his first points of the night with a 3-point jumper with 13 minutes on the clock.

Scoring almost every point for the Mountain Hawks, Alvey continued to find success with six points posted on the board.

The Panthers started to pull ahead and scored 14 points within six minutes, resulting in a 51-41 lead.

Junior guard Joshua Ingram tried to create momentum for the Mountain Hawks with a 3-pointer, but Prairie View found open gaps with a stepback jumper from Williams and a layup from Horne off a turnover.

Whitlock drove down the court for a layup, but Horne responded with a layup of his own, maintaining Prairie View’s lead 57-46.

Alvey shot a pair of layups to add to Lehigh’s score, but junior forward Hassane Diallo returned with two layups and free throws to add six points, and the Panthers continued to pull away, 64-51.

Lehigh shot 20-for-55 for field goals and 6-for-23 in 3-pointers. Prairie View shot 27-for-57 within the arc and 3-for-9 outside.

The matchup marked the Mountain Hawks’ sixth overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament and third under Murray H. Goodman ’48 head coach Brett Reed.

Prairie View will face No. 1 Florida in the First Round Friday night in Tampa, Florida, streaming on TNT.