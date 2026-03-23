Relay for Life raises $19,079.79 for American Cancer Society

When Craig Connolly was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer four days after his 30th birthday, he called it a “belated birthday gift.”

On Friday, one year and three months cancer-free, Connolly was the featured survivor speaker at Relay for Life, a fundraising event supporting cancer patients and survivors.

“Life won’t stop if you have cancer,” Connolly said. “It keeps going.”

Grace Hall was decorated with balloons as staff, students and community members gathered for the event.

Co-presidents Madison Hilman, ‘26, and Morgan Paul, ‘26, have been involved with Relay for Life and Lehigh Colleges Against Cancer since their first years at Lehigh.

“I first heard about Relay for Life through Madi, and then the club fair,” Paul said. “Cancer affects everyone in some way or another, and I’ve had experiences of it affecting me and my grandmother who passed away from pancreatic cancer.”

Hilman said the goal is to raise as much money as possible for the American Cancer Society while spreading awareness about cancer prevention.

In 2019, the group raised more than $100,000, but Hillman said the organization hasn’t reached that total since COVID.

“After COVID, I think people stopped realizing that (Lehigh) could get together for something like this,” Hilman said.

Paul said the organization had raised about $16,000 toward its $25,000 goal before the event began. She also said 100% of proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

“I think people are proud, and I just hope over time more people will learn about this event and more people want to be involved,” Paul said.

Hilman said planning began last August and included partnership with Greek organizations and other campus groups. The event also received sponsorships from brands such as Poppi probiotic soda and Saint James Organic Tea, along with protein snack companies.

This year’s theme was rock ‘n’ roll, which Hillman said was reflected in activities such as Dance Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero.

Hilman said one of the biggest challenges was getting people involved, noting that many attendees come from Greek life.

Abigail Ryvkin, ‘29, said Relay for Life is important to Zeta Tau Alpha because its philanthropy., Think Pink, supports breast cancer awareness and research. She said her sorority staffed a table to raise money and promote research, hoping to contribute in any way possible.

“Cancer is one of those roaches of a disease that affects so many lives,” Ryvkin said. “If we can be a part of the small, small percentage of people that helps, we’re gonna do anything we can to achieve that.”

The event began with each participant and organization taking a lap around the space to symbolize their commitment to fundraising efforts.

Performances included the Lehigh Melismatics, dance team, cheer team and the Marching 97. Attendees also participated in karaoke and Just Dance, and a magician and balloon artist were present.

After the event, participants 21 and older attended an afterparty at F&A Grog House, where 10% of dining proceeds were donated to the fundraiser’s total.