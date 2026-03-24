Sophomore forward and center Hank Alvey has played a key role for the Lehigh men’s basketball team this season, helping the Mountain Hawks secure a No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Illinois native has averaged 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 62.4% this season.

When looking at colleges, Alvey said he didn’t see himself going too far from his hometown.

During the fall of his senior year of high school, he was flown out to Bethlehem for an official visit, and said his perspective changed.

Alvey said he remembers connecting with junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock and junior forward Jake Pike during his visit.

Whitlock and Pike were very welcoming, and Alvey said he was impressed by how much they cared about being well-rounded in both academics and athletics.

Alvey said the close-knit culture of the team made him feel comfortable when he began his basketball career as a Mountain Hawk.

“The ball is going to stop bouncing eventually,” he said. “You’re going to have to get a job and being in a place that prepares you for the real world is something that I knew I wanted.”

Finishing his second season as a Mountain Hawk, Alvey was named to the All-League Patriot League second team, highlighted by a performance against American University on Feb. 25 in which he scored 24 points to help Lehigh clinch a top-three seed in the Patriot League Championship.

Since arriving at Lehigh, Alvey said he’s improved physically, mentally and in his relationships within the program.

Whitlock said he’s seen Alvey’s confidence improve drastically from last season.

In the Patriot League semifinal against Colgate on March 8, Alvey scored a career-high 30 points and helped send Lehigh to the Patriot League Championship.

Heading into the game, junior guard Joshua Ingram said he trusted Alvey.

“He came out there with the energy we needed and for some people that could be a tough environment,” Ingram said. “But he just was dominating out there because he knew that was the game plan and we needed him to win.”

Alvey said his physical and skill-based improvement on the court has been gradual, but his teammates’ support has been constant.

“I used to tell him all the time he’s the best and he wouldn’t believe it, but I think he’s starting to believe it now,” Whitlock said.

Beyond the support during games, Alvey said the team is close outside of basketball, which helps its chemistry.

Off the court, Ingram said they’re constantly together, getting food and hanging out.

Alvey said building these friendships helps him learn how his teammates think and communicate outside of basketball.

During games, Alvey said the team knows how to talk to one another and provide constructive criticism in the best way because they see how each other function and interact.

Overall, he said this has helped him understand himself and others better.

“I can get in my own head if I miss a couple shots, but (the) guys know that I like to be left alone,” Alvey said. “They now know I just need to reset and take a step back before I can continue.”

Whitlock said Alvey is one of the most selfless teammates he’s ever played with. He said Alvey wants to make everyone better, even if he doesn’t get all of the points and glory.

He also said he considers Alvey completely “bought in,” meaning he grows where he struggles while maintaining the good qualities in his game.

Whitlock said everyone wants to be around Alvey, and he has a close relationship with each player on the team.

When he comes into practice, Ingram said Alvey is working to improve his skills. He said Alvey is diligent and fun to be around.

“During the games, he has a balance of both,” Ingram said. “He knows when to be each and I think him not being in his head while playing, and the balance of seriousness and also having fun has helped him become a better player.”

In the Patriot League Tournament final against Boston University on March 11, Alvey was named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team. He finished that game with 14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Lehigh’s season ended with a loss to Prairie View A&M University in the First Four on March 18 in Dayton, Ohio. Alvey led the team with 23 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Even in the loss, Ingram said he knew he could rely on Alvey to bring his best effort on the biggest stage.