Mock Trial Club has strong season, growing momentum

Lehigh’s Mock Trial Club is entering its next season with strong momentum after steady wins, rising interest and a growing roster.

President Jackson Kramp, ‘27, said the team was founded at Lehigh in 2016, more recently than many of the schools it competes against. Despite that, the team has become a regular competitor at regional tournaments.

Kramp said the team has two main goals each year. The first is competition-based.

He said the annual goal is to advance to the second round of the American Mock Trial Association competition tournament. Regionals serve as the first round, and top teams advance to the Open Round Championship Series.

Kramp said the team consistently strives to reach the series, giving members a chance to meet that goal each year in late winter.

The second goal focuses on team culture. Kramp said he wants members to grow professionally while also enjoying the activity.

“Mock Trial offers many opportunities to refine professional skills, including public speaking, problem solving and teamwork,” he said. “But I always want to make sure that people have fun competing because, as much as it is about professional development, it is also a game.”

Kramp said the team’s preparation is detailed and consistent. He said members practice a range of courtroom scenarios, including direct and cross-examinations, as well as legal skills such as objecting and delivering statements.

They also build characters based on a 250‑plus-page case packet created by the American Mock Trial Association for all competing teams.

Kramp said the goal is to be as “trial‑ready” as possible, even though real trials often bring surprises.

The team’s recent results reflect that preparation. In November, Lehigh placed third and won three outstanding witness awards at the Yellowjacket Invitational hosted by the University of Rochester. In December, the team competed at Villanova University’s Wildcat Classic.

Each spring, members travel to Penn State to compete in the American Mock Trial Association Regionals, one of the most prestigious events in the college mock trial season. Kramp said these tournaments have helped the club gain experience and demonstrate that Lehigh can compete with long-established programs.

Members said repeated practice helps them stay calm during competitions. Kramp said many members, including himself, had no prior mock trial experience before joining, and the club welcomes beginners.

Sophie Mallek, ‘28, the team’s secretary, joined during her first year and has served as both a lawyer and a witness. She’s on the pre-law track and said the team has been a strong introduction to the legal field, helping her become a more effective and strategic competitor.

Jordan Ho, ’27, said the skills gained through mock trial extend beyond legal careers.

She said although she’s not on a pre-law track, understanding the court system and improving public speaking can benefit students in many fields.

Mallek said the club’s sense of community is one of the main reasons she enjoys being part of the team.

She said the variety of personalities helps make long practices more enjoyable.

Mallek also said the team’s most recent season highlighted its growth. She said individual awards and a third-place finish at an invitational have built excitement for the future.

“I love the community we have created within the club,”she said. “Everyone is so different, but we all find a common joy in practicing together, and it’s even more rewarding when we win.”





