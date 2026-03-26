Junior infielder Raffaele Rogers is emerging as a difference-maker for Lehigh baseball, and his latest honor proves it.

On Feb. 16, after batting .556 with two home runs and four RBIs against University of Miami, Rogers earned Patriot League Player of the Week, a milestone he said reflects years of continuous improvement and growing confidence at the collegiate level.

Rogers said his decision to commit to Lehigh stemmed from a goal to compete at a high level while prioritizing his academics. After visiting the campus and meeting the coaching staff as a senior in high school, he said he felt the baseball program was the right fit.

“When I met the coaches, coach Leary and coach Knight, I really liked them,” Rogers said. “I came and I visited the school, and I just fell in love with the campus. That sealed the deal.”

When he first joined the program as a first-year, Rogers said he was still adjusting to the speed and expectations of Division I baseball. Over the last three years, he said that experience has helped him become more aggressive and confident on the field.

“(Freshman year), I played probably like three quarters,” Rogers said. “I’d say I’m definitely more confident as a player now. I was kind of just getting my feet wet.”

That growth has been visible in his statistics.

During his first year, Rogers hit .253 with 24 hits, 19 RBIs, five doubles and three home runs. As a sophomore, he appeared in 47 games with 46 starts, tallying 32 hits and 31 RBIs. Now in his junior season, he’s taking another step forward both at the plate and as a leader.

Graduate assistant coach Justin Butler, ‘25, ‘26G, said Rogers’ progress hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Rogers’ improvement at the plate has come through work with hitting coach Butler, who previously played with him before joining the coaching staff. Butler said stepping into a coaching role has given him a different perspective on Rogers’ game.

Instead of observing as a teammate, Butler now focuses more closely on Rogers’ swing and mechanics during practices and games. He said part of his role involves understanding how Rogers approaches hitting and what helps him stay comfortable at the plate.

Butler said working together has also helped him grow as a coach, as he learns how to tailor instruction to Rogers’ style and approach. By paying attention to how Rogers responds to adjustments and which cues work best, Butler said he’s gained a better understanding of how to support his development offensively.

He also said open communication throughout the season has been key to that process.

“There’s a lot more that goes into it than just being like a teammate, asking how their swing feels, asking why you’re feeling a certain way and why it might be causing a certain result that we don’t want, or a result that we do want,” Butler said.

Through that ongoing feedback and attention to detail, Butler has watched Rogers continue to improve as the season progresses.

As his career has advanced, Rogers said he’s become more “intentional” in his game preparation, developing a clearer plan to elevate his play. He said he made it a priority to be an aggressive hitter while improving his discipline at the plate, aiming to reduce strikeouts from last season.

He said those adjustments contributed to earning Patriot League Player of the Week.

“I just wanted to be simple: see the ball, hit the ball, simplify my approach and not try to do too much,” Rogers said.

Senior outfielder Ryan Davis said Rogers’ versatility and “team-first” attitude makes him valuable to the team.

“(Rogers) is an important part to the team because of his willingness to play multiple positions and do whatever is asked of him,” Davis said.

Despite the individual recognition, Rogers said he remains focused on the team’s goals. As a leader, he said he aims to lead by example through preparation and consistency rather than vocal critique.

Rogers said he’s looking forward to competing with his teammates, especially the seniors, and making the most of their time together.

The Mountain Hawks return to play on March 25 against Fairleigh Dickinson University.