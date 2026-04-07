Johnny’s Bagels and Deli design renovations receive mixed reviews

Johnny’s Bagels and Deli in Farrington Square reopened on March 18, after being closed for renovations since mid-December.

The deli has undergone a complete modern transformation, with renovations to everything but the kitchen. The space now features white walls, counters and tables, bright lighting and red metal chairs.

Owner John Zoir said the changes were necessary to keep students interested.

“Once in a while in the food business, you need some kind of changes to make the people interested so they don’t get bored,” Zoir said.

Zoir said closing was a significant risk, as students would be unable to visit the deli and might turn to other options. He said the closure was difficult because he missed interacting with students, but the updated atmosphere made it worthwhile.

However, student reactions to the renovation have been mixed.

Chris Critchett ‘29, who frequently visited Johnny’s, said he was frustrated by the deli’s long closure. After the renovations, he said there’s more seating available and that he plans to visit more often with friends.

Zoir chose to close in mid-December, expecting renovations to be completed during winter break while students were away. The process took longer than expected, and reopening was postponed until after spring break.

During the closure, Zoir said he worried customers would turn elsewhere, but he’s grateful for those who have returned.

One loyal customer, Ben Allen, ‘29, said the renovations make Johnny’s a more comfortable place to spend time than before. He said the white design reflects natural light and creates a more positive atmosphere.

Zoir said his goal is to make Johnny’s more than a grab-and-go, but also a place where students can eat, study and spend time together.

He said he expects business to increase following the reopening.

“I need to find ways to connect with Lehigh students through social media,” Zoir said. “I think some of them feel like it’s easy for them to go to other places for convenience.”

He said he hopes to reach more students and see the deli as busy as it was three to four years ago. He added that he hopes the renovation will make Johnny’s a central destination for students.

Sophia McNamara, ‘27, said she believes the renovation could’ve been done differently.

“(Johnny’s) lost its charm a little bit, but I think it’s nice and clean looking,” McNamara said.

Gio Patire, ‘29, who also frequently visits Johnny’s, said he doesn’t think the renovation was necessary.

“It feels kind of like we’re in a spaceship now,” Patire said. “I like the cute little rustic feel that it had before, but I think it’s nice (now) because it was a little dark when I would come in (before the renovations).”

Now that Johnny’s has reopened, Patire said he plans to return more often and that the new look doesn’t take away from the food.

Johnny’s menu has remained unchanged, with only the interior updated.

The deli has been part of the Lehigh community for nearly 20 years, with the Farrington Square location opening in 2007. Zoir said he remembers when students would travel over the bridge to the original Main Street location for bagels, which led him to open a location closer to campus.

Zoir said he values his connection with the Lehigh community and wants students to know they’re more than just customers.

“It’s not about money — it’s about being connected with the people you love,” Zoir said. “Lehigh is really important to me. It’s like a second family.”