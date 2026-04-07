Although Canadian-born attacker Finn Morgan said he grew up around hockey rinks and traded skates for cleats in the summer, his indoor “box” lacrosse experience has helped him emerge as a standout first-year for the men’s lacrosse team.

In his rookie season, Morgan has become one of the most impactful newcomers in the Patriot League. According to Inside Lacrosse, he’s the sixth most impactful first-year, a four-time Patriot League Rookie of the Week and a four-star recruit.

Assistant coach Matthew Licciardi said accolades like those are only background noise.

“The reason why I think (Morgan) is as successful as he’s been is because of how much he loves the game,” Licciardi said.

The Oakville, Ontario native said he began playing indoor lacrosse, or “box lacrosse.” He said this fast-paced game, played in a hockey rink, emphasizes stick skills and has helped him succeed early in his collegiate career.

He said growing up in Canada, he played hockey in the winter and lacrosse in the summer, which is how he got into the sport at a young age.

Morgan said his recruiting process with Lehigh was unusual. He was originally graduating high school in 2026 before reclassifying to 2025 due to differences between Canadian and American school systems.

When he arrived at Lehigh, Morgan said the coaches were easy to talk to, and the recruiting process felt natural rather than like an interview. After meeting the team, he said he immediately knew it was the right fit.



During early recruiting conversations with Morgan, Licciardi said he emphasized the importance of team culture.

“It’s not just what we thought (Morgan) could do on the field, but the type of impact that he can have on our culture, more importantly,” Licciardi said. “I think since he’s been here, that’s what we’ve gotten.”

After seeing Morgan at a single recruiting event, Licciardi said he was impressed by both his playing style and character.

“(Men’s lacrosse) had a vision of the type of offense we want to play, using a lot of picks and two-man games and trying to get high-level skilled players,” he said.

Despite having less experience in field lacrosse than some teammates, Licciardi said Morgan has adjusted quickly. His strength lies in finishing near the net, though Morgan said he’s still working to improve his outside shot.

“Box (lacrosse) definitely helps a lot with the pick and roll parts of the game, playing inside and playing off-ball,” Morgan said. “It definitely helped my field game a lot.”

Senior attacker Andrew Kelly said Morgan’s creativity stands out.

“(Morgan) almost plays like a hockey player with one hand,” Kelly said. “He plays mostly lefty and he’s very skillful. He’s very good at low angle shooting and shooting behind the back and things of that nature.”

Kelly said Morgan’s relaxed personality contributes to his style of play and has even influenced his own game.

Morgan’s shot-on-goal percentage is currently 68.2%, which he attributed to understanding where he’s most comfortable on the field.

In his collegiate debut against Fairfield University on Feb. 6, Morgan scored six goals.

After recording just one goal in the first half, Morgan said he turned things around following a pep talk from coach TJ Haley, who encouraged him to play more freely.

Morgan scored five goals and added one assist in the second half.

“(In the second half), it was a lot easier to play,” Morgan said. “I wasn’t focusing on results, but just having fun with my teammates.”

He said attackers Kelly and junior Luke Breslin, along with junior midfielder Luke Winkler, have helped him grow. He said his teammates have been supportive of his early success.

“I wouldn’t say I expected (success) just because it’s such a big jump from playing (in) high school, but after settling in the first couple games, I realized that it’s just trust in my teammates and the game will come to me,” Morgan said.

Licciardi said Morgan quickly established himself as one of the hardest-working players on the team.

Off the field, Morgan said the team environment has been just as strong, adding that his teammates are all close and supportive.

Looking ahead, Morgan said his goals are team-oriented, emphasizing ball movement and shared focus on offense.

“Right now (the team) wants to win the Patriot League and go to the (NCAA) tournament,” he said.

The Mountain Hawks return to play against Colgate University on April 10 in Hamilton, New York.