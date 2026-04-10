Sophomore forwards Edouard Benoit and Hank Alvey balance each other like yin and yang on the court, pairing contrasting styles that helped fuel Lehigh’s men basketball to a Patriot League championship and an NCAA tournament bid.

With Alvey’s quiet, steady composure and Benoit’s energy, voice and emotion, the duo emerged as a driving force behind the Mountain Hawks’ postseason run.

“We’re a lot smaller when he’s not out there, but it’s also his energy,” Alvey said. “(Benoit) brings something that not everyone else does.”

Alvey said he feeds off Benoit’s drives and complements his style of play, noting Benoit brings a level of intention while he contributes more subtle, unconventional movements.

For Benoit, the national stage represented more than a postseason run. He said it was the continuation of a dream that didn’t begin until later than most basketball players.

The Canada native said he started playing basketball at 12 and immediately fell in love with the sport. As his height and skills grew, he said so did his desire to play at the collegiate NCAA level.

Recruiting opportunities within Canada can be limited, so he competed in AAU tournaments across the U.S and attended an NCAA Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, where he said Lehigh’s coaching staff took notice.

When he visited campus, he said his decision became clear.

“(Lehigh) wasn’t selling me false dreams,” Benoit said. “They were real about everything. It felt like a family.”

Assistant coach Patrick Frost said Benoit is very social and fun to be around, adding that he consistently connects with others and brings an infectious personality.

Benoit said that sense of belonging eased his transition, but the jump to Division I basketball still came with challenges.

“The game is a lot different,” Benoit said. “Everything is faster. If you’re a step off, your (rival) scores. You’re held accountable for everything.”

Coming to Lehigh from Quebec, where he said he completed two years of pre-college coursework, Benoit arrived slightly older and more experienced than most of his teammates. That maturity helped him adjust off the court, but he said the learning curve was steep.

During the 2025-26 preseason, Benoit suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. He said he initially tried to play through it before undergoing surgery over Thanksgiving break, but was unable to push through. While the team traveled, he said he remained in Bethlehem to recover with support from his family and the Lehigh community.

Benoit said coach Brett Reed’s wife welcomed him into the family’s home during that stretch, while his mother made the trip from Canada to help him rehabilitate.

Reed said Benoit’s presence was missed immediately.

“It became really evident when (Benoit) was out what he brings to our team,” Reed said. “Not just his skill, but his energy, his effort (and) his impact across the board.”

Just weeks later, Benoit returned to the court before a calf strain forced him to step away again, which he said tested both his patience and perspective.

“It was hard,” Benoit said. “I really wanted to be out there, but it helped me see the game differently.”

Working with the team’s sports psychology staff, Benoit said he began focusing on the mental side of basketball, learning how to stay level-headed and avoid overthinking.

“I used to get overly worked up when things weren’t going well,” Benoit said. “Now it’s about staying even. Never too high, never too low.”

Since returning, Benoit delivered in key moments, including a standout performance against Colgate University on Jan. 10, when he recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds. Reed said Benoit’s return helped re-establish the team’s identity.

Benoit said the performance felt like a validation of the confidence his teammates never lost in him.

“To have that moment, it felt like, ‘You guys were right to believe in me,’” Benoit said.

At 6-foot-8, his impact extends beyond offensive drives. His defensive presence has become critical for the Mountain Hawks, particularly during their push through the Patriot League and into the NCAA tournament.

“He’s a very good shooter from the perimeter,” Reed said. “(Benoit) can score around the basket, rebound and defend. Those are valuable things that allow other players to be their best as well.”

Benoit said he remained focused on extra shooting sessions and consistent practice throughout the season, crediting Frost for helping guide him both mentally and physically in his forward role.

Frost said Benoit’s mental growth has translated directly onto the court.

“He thinks (about) the game at a really high level,” he said. “Now, it’s about how he responds when things don’t go his way (and) getting to that next-play mentality.”

Whether it was showing up on off days, studying film or maintaining constant communication with coaches, Benoit leaned into consistency rather than results.

“If I prepare, I know I can make shots,” Benoit said. “It’s when you start doubting yourself that everything falls apart.”