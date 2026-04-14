The Lehigh men’s tennis team faced off against rival Lafayette College on Tuesday afternoon, and emerged victorious, 4-0, in a play-to-clinch dual.

The Mountain Hawks (12-8, 5-1 Patriot) dominated in doubles against the Leopards (4-10, 1-5 Patriot).

At No. 2, senior Wyeth Anzilloti and first-year Henry Stoller wrapped up their match first, defeating Lafayette seniors Sam Gelber and Jake Magnusson, 6-3.

Lehigh secured another win at No. 3 when sophomore Rafael Gracie and first-year Kosei Ogata took down junior Derrin Lerner and first-year Nikolas Martirossian, 6-4.

Up 6-5 at No. 1, junior Alex Van Lumich and fifth-year student Sean Jaeger had their match abandoned due to Lehigh’s earlier wins.

The Mountain Hawks kept the momentum going as all six players took the first set of their singles matches.

Stoller and Van Lumich secured straight-set victories at No. 3 and No. 1, respectively. Van Lumich defeated first-year Ricky Espaillat 6-3, 6-3, while Stoller defeated first-year John Dickens 6-1, 6-2.

To clinch the Lehigh victory, junior Benedict Horn-Bourque defeated Martirossian 6-4, 6-2.

Lehigh will face Bucknell University in the final regular season match on April 18 home at Ulrich Varsity Tennis Courts.