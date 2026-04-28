Junior Alex Van Lumich picked up tennis at 5 years old after his father introduced him to the sport. He continued playing throughout his adolescence out of personal interest rather than external pressure.

Growing up in Spain, he said he primarily played on clay courts and in a juniors league, where tennis was more individual than team-based.

“In juniors, you play for yourself and that’s kind of a more selfish sport,” Van Lumich said. “Here you have teammates, so that’s definitely a big difference.”

He said the decision to come to the U.S. was influenced by his desire to balance academics and athletics, something he noted isn’t as common in Spain. He said the U.S. offers an incomparable system that allows athletes to compete at a high level while attending a university.

Van Lumich transferred from Purdue University Northwest because of Lehigh’s strong academics. He said the opportunity to compete at the Division I level while pursuing his studies played an important role in shaping his college experience.

This season, Van Lumich has contributed in key match situations, including a straight-set win over Ricardo Espaillat at No. 1 singles that helped move Lehigh within one point of clinching its match against rival Lafayette College on April 14. He also helped extend the Mountain Hawks’ win streak to four matches, a stretch that included a 4-0 sweep of Villanova University.

His consistency earned him Patriot League Player of the Week honors after going 2-0 in both singles and doubles play in a 4-0 win against Loyola Maryland University on April 3. During that match, Van Lumich again went 2-0, helping secure the victory.

Assistant graduate coach Lennart Lehmann said Van Lumich’s consistency and leadership have been key to the team’s success.

“(Van Lumich) always comes prepared to work hard, whether it’s in practice or matches,” he said. “He’s been really important for us — especially playing at No. 1 and No. 2 — and he’s won the majority of his matches.”

Junior Benedict Horn-Bourque said Van Lumich’s work ethic stands out because of his determination. Even from the start of warmups, he said Van Lumich is already focused on improving his skills, which is something not every athlete does.

“He’s probably the person I’ve met who hates losing the most,” Horn-Bourque said. “He’s always focused on winning and competing at a high level.”

Horn-Bourque said that mentality carries over into both singles and doubles play, where Van Lumich remains a consistent presence in the lineup.

He also said opponents have to play at a high level to beat Van Lumich because he rarely gives away points. He added that Van Lumich consistently brings his best to the court and remains a steady presence for the team.

Lehmann said Van Lumich’s composure stands out even while facing tough opponents and that he’s had a strong impact on the team’s culture.

“He’s very team-oriented and encourages the guys,” Lehmann said. “(Van Lumich) brings a lot of energy and plays aggressively, which helps push others to compete at a higher level.”

Horn-Bourque said Van Lumich also excels in the classroom, adding to his role as a leader.

Off the court, Van Lumich said he enjoys being outside, especially with a soccer ball.

“I always played soccer growing up,” Van Lumich said. “I love to play with the guys when we have time at practice.”

The Mountain Hawks concluded their season on Sunday in the Patriot League Championships, falling to Navy 4-2.