First-year pitcher Addison Moorman has been a key contributor for the Mountain Hawks this season, helping the team secure important Patriot League wins.

Her recent stretch on the mound earned conference-wide recognition, as she was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week on March 30.

Moorman’s performance was highlighted in a dominant outing against Boston University on March 29, where she tossed a three-hit shutout to lead Lehigh to a 3-0 win over the Terriers.

Her success didn’t stop there. On April 3, she recorded nine strikeouts against the College of the Holy Cross in Lehigh’s 7-4 win.

Reflecting on the honor, Moorman emphasized both the personal significance and the work that led up to it.

“(Earning Patriot League Rookie of the Week) was a very rewarding achievement,” she said. “I had gotten honorable mention a few times and knew rookie of the week was in reach, so it was very exciting to get recognized.”

While her on-field achievements have stood out, Moorman said her journey to this point hasn’t been easy. A California native, she made the move across the country to attend Lehigh, which she said tested her resilience early on.

When she first arrived on campus, Moorman said she struggled being far from family and friends.

“I was definitely homesick and it was hard to see my teammates be able to go home on the weekends while I was across the country,” she said. “As the semester went on, I really bonded with the team and built new relationships that replaced any feelings of homesickness.”

She said this sense of community has become a defining aspect of her college experience and a key reason she chose Lehigh.

Moorman said she was initially recruited to play softball, and quickly fell in love with the school during her visit. After meeting the team, she said she felt confident in her decision to commit, noting how welcoming they were and how closely they aligned with the kind of teammates she wanted.

First-year utility player Maia D’Amico said she admires not only Moorman’s talent but also the energy she brings to the team.

D’Amico said Moorman is hardworking and puts in the time to improve her game, which shows in her performance. She said Moorman’s impact goes beyond her pitching.

“(Moorman) is honestly such a supportive teammate,” D’Amico said. “She is someone who instills a lot of confidence in the defense because we know she has our back no matter what. (Moorman) also just brings a ton of energy whether she’s out on the mound or in the dugout cheering us on.”

Sophomore second baseman Kelly Fricker said Moorman’s composure and competitive mindset are key factors in her early success.

Fricker said Moorman continues to impress her as she settles into the team culture.

“Playing Boston University, who we view as a big rival, especially as a first-year, can be very intimidating, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell with the way (Moorman) played against them,” Fricker said.

She also said Moorman’s attitude has a ripple effect across the team.

Moorman is always positive and absorbs challenges and hardships, Fricker said, turning them into motivation that allows her to be ready to compete.

Beyond her competitive edge, Fricker said Moorman’s personality has helped foster team chemistry.

She said Moorman never fails to make her laugh, which makes the game fun, adding that they share a similar sense of humor and joke on the field, keeping them laughing throughout the games.

As for Moorman, she said her focus remains on the bigger picture.

She said individual accolades are meaningful, but team success is the ultimate goal.

“I want the team to win the Patriot League Championship,” Moorman said. “I feel that we definitely have the talent and team dynamic to win a championship and I want to be able to contribute both on and off the field to help us achieve that.”