Learning to pause in a world that never stops

What does it mean to slow down in a world that’s constantly moving?

Places like airports show how normalized that constant motion has become. People rush to arrive hours early for a flight, worried about being late even when they have plenty of time.

In New York City, people move with purpose. They walk quickly, check their phones and weave through crowds. The sidewalks feel like a race, with everyone trying to get somewhere as fast as possible.

It makes me wonder: Where are they going that’s so important? Do they even notice the people around them?

New York City is often seen as a place of opportunity, and that fast-paced environment shapes how people move through the world.

Growing up, my mother was always a fast walker. She lived in New York City for part of her life, and until I was 3, it was home for our family too. I’ve inherited that habit and often catch myself walking quickly, even when there’s no reason to.

That realization points to something bigger about how we live.

Many students move quickly from one thing to the next. As soon as one task is finished, another takes its place. Some secure a summer internship and are already thinking about the next one, graduation and future jobs.

In that cycle, it’s easy to overlook what we’ve already accomplished.

Slowing down isn’t about doing less. It’s about giving yourself permission to do something that doesn’t check a box on a to-do list.

For me, that can mean going for a walk with a close friend. While everything else continues, we pause and talk without thinking about what comes next.

There’s often pressure to always be productive. When tasks are finished, it can feel like time to start tomorrow’s work. There’s nothing wrong with preparing ahead — but it raises a question: What if we also allowed ourselves to enjoy where we are?

Sometimes that pause shows up in small ways. My roommate and I often sit for a few minutes after finishing a meal, just talking. It becomes a moment to reset.

I’ve noticed something similar at the gym. Many people walk on the treadmill with headphones in, listening to music or podcasts. That can be a great way to unwind, but there’s also value in silence — letting your thoughts come and go without distraction.

I try to spend a few minutes each workout doing exactly that. No music, no noise, just walking. It can feel uncomfortable at first, but that discomfort is something we often avoid, even when it can be useful.

I used to think moving quickly always meant being efficient. There are moments that require speed, such as races, games or deadlines, but not everything is meant to be rushed.

When I was younger, I would try to finish tests as quickly as possible. It felt like a competition, as if turning in a test first meant you were the smartest person in the room. Now, I know that isn’t true.

Taking time to think carefully, read directions and slow down often leads to better results. Moving quickly just to appear productive doesn’t always mean doing something well.

Slowing down can also mean doing the harder thing — pausing before starting, thinking through what you want to say or do instead of rushing into it.

Being busy can feel like a sense of purpose. But it’s about balance. It’s good to have things to do, but it’s also okay to have moments where there’s nothing pressing. That space allows for clearer thinking, creativity and a greater appreciation for the people around you.

Slowing down doesn’t mean falling behind. It means being more intentional with your time. It means recognizing that stillness isn’t something to avoid, but something that helps us think more clearly and feel less overwhelmed.

Life will keep moving quickly, but not every moment has to.

Learn to live in the moment and appreciate where your feet are, not where they’re going.