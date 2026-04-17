U&Tea restaurant expands next door to U and T Asian Market

In November, U&Tea — a local Chinese restaurant — expanded into the neighboring property, opening U and T Asian Market. Located at 123 E. Third St., the grocery store was established by U&Tea owner Kam Tsui and his sister-in-law, Wen Zhou.

The market offers a range of Chinese and Taiwanese grocery products, including frozen dumplings, late-night ramen, snacks, fresh produce and ice cream.

Gatsch said the store also carries a wide selection of candy, with guava and lychee flavors among the most popular. The market, open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., is about a six-minute walk from Lehigh’s campus.

Since opening in 2015, U&Tea has become a frequent destination for Lehigh students and South Side residents, known for its large portions of traditional Chinese food.

Gatsch said the restaurant often draws large groups of students on weekends, which influenced the decision to open the market next door.

“On Thursday, Friday and Saturday after eight o’clock, it’s strictly Lehigh,” Gatsch said. “It’s like the hangout place.”

Forum Patel, ‘27, another staff member, said U&Tea became more widely recognized in the community in recent years. Patel said she was recently hired to manage social media and marketing for U and T Asian Market, aiming to increase student awareness through her connections on campus. She said she runs the market’s Instagram account, which has more than 375 followers.

Before COVID, Patel said the restaurant’s staff primarily consisted of international students. She said adding English-speaking waitstaff has allowed the restaurant to serve a broader range of customers. According to Lehigh, Asian students make up 11% of the undergraduate population, and 12.8% of these students are international.

Patel said one challenge is encouraging students to visit the market. To attract customers, she said the store offered a 15% student discount during the first two weeks after winter break.

Jingqi Sun, who will enroll at Lehigh this fall, said he’s visited the market multiple times since it opened and found its selection of Asian groceries stronger than those available at larger grocery stores.

Sun said the market’s proximity to campus makes it more convenient for students who may not have access to transportation.

“Having a store that’s close to campus really makes everything feel easier,” Sun said. “There are a couple other Asian stores, but they’re quite far away. For students that don’t commute with a car, it’s pretty difficult.”

Neeraj Lakshmanan, ‘28, an exchange student from Singapore, said he began visiting the market about two months ago and now goes every two weeks.

He said the market provides a sense of familiarity.

“There’s a lot of stuff I can find (from) back home, and I get to introduce my friends to,” Lakshmanan said.

Gatsch said the market has partnered with several Lehigh clubs to provide food for events, including the Asian Business Society and Thai Lao Cambodian Alliance.

Patel said the store plans to expand its inventory to include more everyday items, such as cleaning supplies, produce and personal care items, in an effort to attract customers beyond the student population. She said maintaining business during the summer, when many students leave campus, is another challenge.

“We want to make (U and Tea) a store for the community, and not just a store for Lehigh,” Patel said. “We’ve made (U&Tea) a year-round business — we have families from Allentown (and) Easton come in and eat at the restaurant. That’s something we’re trying to translate into the store.”