Sigma Chi fraternity charged with multiple Code of Conduct violations

Sigma Chi fraternity has been charged with multiple violations of the Lehigh Code of Conduct, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The blog states that the fraternity was charged with the same set of violations for two different events, which occurred April 1 and April 9.

“On both occasions, guests of the chapter consumed significant amounts of alcohol distributed by Sigma Chi fraternity,” the blog said. “On April 1, 2017 a student fell down a long set of steps, required transport to St. Luke’s and was placed in ICU. On April 9, 2017 a student was intoxicated and had an interaction with (the Lehigh University Police Department).”

For both incidents, the chapter was charged with violating four areas of the Code of Conduct: respect for self — unauthorized consumption, distribution, or possession of alcohol; respect for community — irresponsible distribution of alcohol; respect for community — encouraging or facilitating others in violating the Code of Conduct; and violation of the Lehigh social policy.