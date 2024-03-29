Lehigh’s Colleges Against Cancer held its annual donation event, Relay for Life, to support the research efforts of the American Cancer Society in Grace Hall on March 22.

Colleges Against Cancer President Liz Ingraham, ’24, said the name “Relay for Life” symbolizes that cancer never stops and neither do the people who work to fight it.

The event took place from 3 to 11 p.m. and had an Under the Sea theme. The organization set up an entertainment department for the event and had a large mechanical shark and various activities in the venue.

“We’ve been preparing for this for nine months,” Ingraham said. “It’s a great cause, and we’re lucky to have enough money to support us through the event. We got financial help from various departments on campus like Lehigh After Dark, the President’s Office and the Office of the Provost.”

Ingraham said Colleges Against Cancer spent a large amount of time contacting businesses and restaurants in Bethlehem in hopes of gaining donations to plan the event.

The event was filled with posters encouraging people to fight cancer and invited people affected by cancer to speak.

“This is one of our biggest events where everyone comes together for a common goal,” Colleges Against Cancer Logistics Chair Emma Moriarty, ‘25, said.

Moriarty’s mother died from cancer when she was 14. She said she is very passionate about this organization and has been fortunate to meet a group of people who share her goal of raising money to help more families.

“We want to raise awareness about cancer through our campaign, and I think that’s different with many donation programs,” Moriarty said.

During the eight hour-long event, there were organized activities such as karaoke, selecting a Mr. and Mrs. Relay and bag decorating. The organization also invited the Lehigh Dance Team and the Gut Punch comedy club to perform.

“We want everyone to be eager to be here,” Colleges Against Cancer Co-President Quinn Klessel,’25, said.

Klessel joined the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association in high school. After coming to Lehigh, she joined Colleges Against Cancer and hopes to make more people aware of cancer impact and research through the organization’s efforts.

Providing aid to the American Cancer Society and families affected by cancer is the goal of every member of Colleges Against Cancer.

Lehigh’s Greek Life organizations also contributed to help raise funds.

“Since Greek life is getting a bit smaller at Lehigh, this year’s donation amount may be smaller,” Colleges Against Cancer Education Chair Olivia Hauck, ’26, said. “But, we’re still working super hard and looking to raise this as much as we can.”

According to the American Cancer Society website, this year’s Relay for Life at Lehigh has raised $40,600.34 in donations from organizations on campus as of March 27.

“Colleges Against Cancer is very welcoming to everyone,” Hauck said. “We are all in the fight to attack cancer.”