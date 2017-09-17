The Taylor Gym remediation effort was completed ahead of schedule following a sanitary sewage leak in the building. The upper level of the fitness center was reopened Sunday during regular hours.

“We have worked aggressively to expedite this process for the benefit of the community,” read an email from the Athletics Department.

The fitness center lower level is expected to reopen Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. The lower level will contain temporary matting until January 2018, as a new floor will not be installed until winter break.

Half of the basketball courts will be used for weight training, while the other half will be used for open basketball. Because the court floor is not a padded surface, rules outlining what is permitted in this area have been posted.

The fifth floor fitness room remains fully available for use during operational hours.

“Many support services from across the campus have been involved in assisting us in the corrective process and we thank them for their dedicated service in helping us to resolve this issue as soon and as thoroughly as possible,” the email read. “We also appreciate the general community’s patience and support as we continue to work towards the return of our normal operating hours and services.”