2024 Commencement speakers announced

Lehigh announced Scott Willoughbly, ‘89 and Stephen S. Tang, ‘85G, ‘88, Ph.D. ‘22P as the two speakers for the 2024 Commencements.

Willoughby is a first-generation electrical engineering alum who will speak at the 156th undergraduate spring commencement May 19.

He is the senior vice president of performance excellence at Northrop Grumman’s space systems sector. He also oversaw the development of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Recently, Willoughby was elected to be a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

Tang received his M.S. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering and will speak at Lehigh’s Graduate Commencement and Doctoral Hooding Ceremony May 18.

Tang is known as a life sciences industry leader. He is the principal at Tangent2Cogent and board chairman of NowDiagnostics Inc. He is also a philanthropist who serves on many nonprofit boards.