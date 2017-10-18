Administrators investigate racially-charged incident at on-campus social event

Update: This article was updated to include a statement emailed by the Interfraternity Council to the Lehigh community on Oct. 26.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article stated that Lehigh University Police Chief Edward Shupp alerted the community that a female student had reported she was “indecently assaulted” on Oct. 6 while attending an on-campus fraternity event. This was a separate incident from the one involving racially-charged language, which was reported to have taken place Sept. 29 at an on-campus social event.

A Lehigh student reported an incident involving racially-charged language used at an on-campus social event.

Lori Friedman, the director of media relations, confirmed that the incident was reported to have taken place Sept. 29. and involved campus visitors. She said the Lehigh student who reported the incident was not the target of the racially-charged comments.

Friedman said the university takes such reports very seriously and the incident is under investigation by Karen Salvemini, Lehigh’s equal opportunity compliance coordinator.

Salvemini told The Brown and White she is unable to comment on the incident as it is part of an open and ongoing investigation.

Friedman was unable to confirm if the incident occurred at a fraternity event.

However, on Oct. 26 the Interfraternity Council sent an email to the university community denouncing the incident.

“While we respect the due process of an ongoing investigation,” the statement read, “Lehigh University’s Interfraternity Council wants to be clear in stating that the executive board and all of its participating organizations not only condemn racially motivated remarks, but condemn any action that discriminates against another person or group.”

The statement went on to affirm that pending the outcome of the investigation, IFC will follow its own procedure to “ensure that the responsible organization(s) and student(s) understand the consequences of their behaviors and the resulting negative impact on Lehigh’s community.”

Student Senate also condemned the incident in an email to the campus community Oct. 13.

“While the incident is still under investigation, let us be clear: we reject discrimination in all its forms,” read the email. “As members of the Lehigh community we do not tolerate any form of prejudice based on someone’s race, sex, religion, nationality, or any other protected characteristic or identity.”

Senate’s email acknowledged that racial intolerance has been an ongoing issue in the community as this was not the only such event in the university’s recent history. It also linked to resources and reporting options for students seeking support.

“In my eyes, doing nothing is unacceptable,” Senate president Matt Rothberg, ‘18, told The Brown and White. “You always want to try to be proactive, and I think that’s something everyone on campus need to do. But at the same time, incidents do happen and when they do occur, you want to be reactive, which is something Senate wants to do more of this year.”

Rothberg said students need to be cognizant of the culture that enables these sorts of incidents and be proactive in addressing them.

“Lehigh is committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive and welcoming environment for all, including students, faculty, staff and visitors,” Friedman wrote. “Such discriminatory behavior violates the core values of our community and will not be tolerated.”