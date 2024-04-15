Youngest Student Senate president elected

During his short time at Lehigh, Drew Smith, ‘27, has already established his presence on campus. As a first-year student, he is involved in the comedy club, the outing club, club tennis, the photography club, and is an orientation leader and a university tour guide.

He’s also been elected the next Student Senate president — the youngest to date.

Smith said this was something he had been eyeing for his college years.

As his high school’s class president for three years and student body president his senior year, Smith has a background in student leadership.

“I knew I loved it,” Smith said.

He served on the allocations committee as a senator this past year, which provides funding for clubs. After working on that committee, Smith knew he wanted to make a bigger impact in the Senate.

Smith said his passion for the Lehigh community inspired him to pursue the position.

“I always had to be involved in something I really care about,” Smith said. “It is the number one reason I’m doing this. I love doing things for Lehigh and my community.”

He said Kaithlyn Hendricks, ’24, the current vice president of finance, encouraged him to run for Senate president.

She described Smith as a strong candidate for the presidential position within Senate, noting his passion even at the beginning of his first semester.

“He has always been the first to volunteer to do things and always asks questions about how senate is run,” Hendricks said.

Nominations for Senate president occurred the week after spring break, when candidates either nominated themselves or were nominated by other senate members.

Each candidate gives a four-minute speech, after which the Senate votes as a collective body, Smith said.

“I definitely recognize that it’s unconventional to have a sophomore be the president of Student Senate,” Smith said. “I still decided to go for the position because I think that is something I can overcome, especially with my experience in student leadership. I believe that I have the necessary skills to make it happen, and the confidence in myself.”

Smith said a big part of his campaign for president was Senate efficiency.

“An initial goal that I want to roll out, maybe during week one, is that I like to meet within those constituencies such that everyone can address problems that their own communities are facing,” Smith said.

The constituencies include: first-year, sorority, fraternity, off-campus and on-campus students.

Vito Capraro, ‘24, is president of Lehigh’s comedy club, Gut Punch, where he first met Smith. He said Smith is a natural leader and is knowledgeable on many subjects. He also said he easily makes connections with people.

“He will walk up to any group of people, and there will just be an exchange of smiles and good energy,” Capraro said. “There is just something about him that is so people-oriented.”

Smith’s presidency will begin April 30 and last a calendar year.