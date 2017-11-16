Rivalry Week 2017: Lehigh continues to mock Lafayette with banners

The Brown and White
A popular Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry Week tradition for students involves posting banners in front of their on- or off-campus homes. Many banners were stolen, presumably by Lafayette students.

Below are some of the banners that can be seen around Lehigh’s campus during Rivalry Week. The Brown and White welcomes submissions of your own Lafayette signs through our Twitter.

A banner reading "Lafayette is 'short and fat.' Sad!" hangs outside a house near Lehigh's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign references President Trump's Nov. 11 tweet directed toward Kim Jong-un. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette is assistant to the regional manager" hangs from a home on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing popular television show "The Office". (Kate Morrell/B&amp;W Staff) A banner reading "Lafayette wears transition lenses" hangs outside a house near Lehigh's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Many Lehigh students place banners outside their homes making fun of Lafayette. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lehigh is the Razor scooter, Laf is the ankle" hangs outside a house on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Many Lehigh students hang signs outside of their homes poking fun at Lafayette. (Parker Hentz/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette gets chopped in the appetizer round" hangs outside the culinary house on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing the popular Food Network show "Chopped". (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette eats at the Chum Bucket" hangs on Drinker House on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing the popular cartoon "Spongebob Squarepants". (Kate Morrell/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette coughs when they Juul" hangs on a Trembley apartment on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing the popular electronic cigarette, Juul. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette goes to Lafayette" hangs on a house close to Lehigh's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Many Lehigh students hang banners making fun of Lafayette. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "A ? hate Lafayette" hangs on a house on Webster Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing the Apple glitch where iPhones are autocorrecting the letter "i" to "A ?". (Kate Morrell/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette is just a college" hangs in front of Taylor Dorm on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing Lehigh being a university. (Sarah Epstein/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette claps when the plane lands" hangs from a house on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Many Lehigh students create banners that make fun of Lafayette students. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A banner reading "Lafayette Center for Kids who Don't Read Good" hangs from a house on Hillside Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The banner is referencing the idea that Lehigh students are smarter than students at Lafayette. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A banner reading "Laf's fave Jonas Brother is Kevin" hangs from a house on Birkel Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The banner is referencing the music trio The Jonas Brothers. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Laf taught Trump how to tweet #covfefe" hangs from a house on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing President Trump's tweet of the word "covfefe" earlier in 2017. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A banner reading "Lafayette's parents are first cousins" hangs on a house on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Many Lehigh students hang banners on their homes making fun of Lafayette in the spirit of Rivalry week. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A banner reading "Laf thinks Jesus was born in Easton" hangs from a house on Birkel Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The banner is referencing Lafayette's location in Easton versus Lehigh's location in Bethlehem. (Annie Henry/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Lafayette thinks a hot dog is a sandwich" hangs from Dravo residence hall on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Lehigh students living both on and off campus create banners during Le-Laf week. (Kate Morrell/B&amp;W Staff) A sign reading "Laf bites into their string cheese" hangs from a home on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Other Le-Laf traditions include bed races and the slow burn bonfire. (Parker Hentz/B&amp;W Staff) A banner reading "Lafayette made out with coach Carr in the projection room above the auditorium" hangs outside a house on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing the popular teen movie "Mean Girls". (Parker Hentz/B&amp;W Staff)
