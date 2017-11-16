Rivalry Week 2017: Lehigh continues to mock Lafayette with banners

A popular Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry Week tradition for students involves posting banners in front of their on- or off-campus homes. Many banners were stolen, presumably by Lafayette students.
Below are some of the banners that can be seen around Lehigh’s campus during Rivalry Week. The Brown and White welcomes submissions of your own Lafayette signs through our Twitter.
A banner reading "Lafayette made out with coach Carr in the projection room above the auditorium" hangs outside a house on E. Fifth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The sign is referencing the popular teen movie "Mean Girls". (Parker Hentz/B&W Staff)
