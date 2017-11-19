The Brown and White
With the 27-8 victory over Michigan, Lehigh is now 3-0 on the season before traveling to Princeton (John Lindenau/B&W Staff)

No. 10 Lehigh wrestling routs No. 4 Michigan 27-8 to remain undefeated

Pete Yozzo, ’87, is one of Lehigh’s most accomplished wrestlers. A three-time national champion and EIWA conference champion, Yozzo cemented his name in the historic wrestling program’s legacy. On Sunday afternoon in Grace Hall, Yozzo was honored before the match.

In a clash of nationally-ranked wrestling programs, No. 10 Lehigh dismantled No. 4 University of Michigan by a score of 27-8.

After the match, Yozzo approached Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro and said it was one of the best matches he’d ever seen by Lehigh wrestling.

The Mountain Hawks (4-0) tallied eight victories over the Wolverines (2-1). Michigan came into the match with seven top ten ranked wrestlers. Three of those wrestlers were knocked off on Sunday. The talented line-up was without No. 2 Stevan Micic and No. 6 Kevin Beazley, but saw No. 8 Alec Pantaleo, No. 4 Myles Amine, and No. 5 Domenic Abounader take losses.

 

In the first upset of the afternoon, junior Ian Brown upset Pantaleo with an upper body throw for six points that sent a sold out crowd in “The Snakepit” to its feet. His victory was the fifth in a row as Lehigh went up 18-0 on Michigan behind wins from returning national champion Darian Cruz, Scott Parker, Luke Karam, and Cortlandt Schuyler. Parker scored bonus points with a pin in 5:33.

With Micic out of the lineup, Parker handled Michigan’s back up Mike Volyanyuk. His third period cradle gave Lehigh a 9-0 lead.

“I was looking forward to wrestling Micic, but obviously didn’t happen. The team needed me to step up and get bonus points, and I did.” said Parker. “We haven’t had a big win like this in a while, so it felt good to do in front of our home fans.”

Santoro knew a red-hot start would be necessary if his team was going to take down the fourth-ranked team in the country.

“We knew those first five matches were going to be crucial. To win all of them, it was a great way to start the dual,” Santoro said. “Ian beating a returning All-American was really big for us. He was kind of down after the loss Friday night, but he came into today with a positive attitude and performed.”

Brown wasn’t the only one to deliver for the Mountain Hawks. Jordan Kutler and Ryan Preisch both provided come from behind upsets between highly ranked wrestlers. Kutler, a sophomore at 174 pounds and ranked ninth in the country, defeated fourth-ranked Myles Amine. Amine scored the first takedown, and was up 3-2 with a minute left when Kutler took him down and locked up riding time before Amine escaped. Kutler’s 5-4 decision put Lehigh up 21-5.

Lehigh junior Ryan Preisch followed up at 184 pounds with a win over senior Domenic Abounader in dramatic fashion. The match was tied 1-1 with 20 seconds remaining when Preisch made his winning move. He worked a leg attack to a takedown and won the bout 3-1 sending Grace Hall into bedlam. Preisch’s win put the team score to 24-5 which locked up the victory for the Mountain Hawks.

Jake Jakobsen carried his momentum from Friday night into Sunday. The freshman rode out a 2-0 victory over Michigan’s Jackson Striggow, who was filling in for No. 6 Kevin Beazley.

Michigan’s two wins on the day came from a dominant performance by sophomore and third-ranked Logan Massa. He defeated Cole Walter by 18-2 technical fall at 165 pounds. In the last match of the dual, senior and second-ranked Adam Coon beat No. 13 Jordan Wood by 6-2 decision to bring the final score to 27-8.

 

Lehigh Sophomore Luke Karam prepares to wrestle University of Michigan’s Sal Profaci on Nov. 19, 2017 at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff) Lehigh Senior Darian Cruz faces off University of Michigan’s Drew Mattin at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks ultimately won the match against the Michigan Wolverines 27-8, on Nov. 19, 2017. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff) Senior Darian Cruz starts off Sunday’s match with a win against University of Michigan’s Drew Mattin. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks went on to win the match held on Nov. 19, 2017, at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff) Lehigh Sophomore Luke Karam holds a strong grip on University of Michigan’s Sal Profaci on Nov. 19, 2017. The Mountain Hawks went on to win the match held at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Sunday 27-8. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff) Lehigh Sophomore Luke Karam wrestles the University of Michigan’s Sal Profaci on Nov. 19, 2017. Karam defeated Profaci in the dual, and helped to secure an overall win for the Mountain Hawks, 27-8, at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff) Lehigh Senior Scott Parker wrestles Michigan Mike Volyanyuk at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Nov. 19, 2017. The Mountain Hawks picked up an overall win against the Michigan Wolverines with a final score of 27-8. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff) Lehigh Senior Cortlandt Schuyler secures a win over Malik Amine of the University of Michigan at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Nov. 19, 2017. The Mountain Hawks defeated the Wolverines 28-7. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff) With the 27-8 victory over Michigan, Lehigh is now 3-0 on the season before traveling to Princeton (John Lindenau/B&amp;W Staff) Ian Brown pulls off an upset against Alec Pantaleo putting Lehigh up 18-0 vs. Michigan in the Lehman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Sunday, Nov. 19 (John Lindenau/B&amp;W Staff) Pat Santoro, Brad Dillon, John Hughes and Darrius Little shout on from the sidelines in the Lehman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Sunday, Nov. 19 (John Lindenau/B&amp;W Staff) Lehigh dominated Michigan Sunday at the Lehman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall, winning 27-8 on Sunday, Nov.19 (John Lindenau/B&amp;W Staff) Lehigh sophomore Luke Karam faces off against the University of Michigan’s Sal Profaci on Nov. 19, 2017. Karam defeated Profaci in the dual, and helped to secure an overall win for the Mountain Hawks, 27-8, at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. (B&amp;W Staff/Michelle Wolff)
Lehigh sophomore Luke Karam faces off against the University of Michigan’s Sal Profaci on Nov. 19, 2017. Karam defeated Profaci in the dual, and helped to secure an overall win for the Mountain Hawks, 27-8, at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. (B&W Staff/Michelle Wolff)

