Troy Pelletier begins NFL Draft process with Temple Pro Day

Wide receiver Troy Pelletier’s dreams of playing in the NFL began the moment he stepped on the football field.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do forever, so there was no doubt about declaring for the draft,” Pelletier said.

After two Patriot League titles and several record-breaking feats, the Lehigh senior finally stands at the brink of reaching his goal as he waits to hear his name called in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Pelletier inched closer to his dream when he attended the Temple University Pro Day on March 23, alongside draft prospects from Villanova University and Lafayette College, with the hopes of impressing NFL scouts. Lehigh football coach Andy Coen – who also attended the Pro Day – said there were scouts from 15 pro teams in attendance.

Coen said he is optimistic about Pelletier’s prospects in the NFL, and he praised the wide receiver’s skillset.

“(Pelletier’s) hands are the best I’ve ever seen,” Coen said. “He really impressed all of the scouts at the Pro Day because he caught everything.”

Pelletier attributed his success to his work ethic and performance as a Mountain Hawk.

“What’s going to get me (drafted) is my performance on the field,” he said. “When you play hard week after week, you’re going to get noticed.”

Fellow senior wide receiver Matt Gargano said Pelletier’s hard work and drive are two of the assets that led to his consistent career.

“The fact that he’s been playing at such a high level since he was a freshman is remarkable,” Gargano said. “Plus, I don’t think he’s ever missed a play on the field since his first game. He’s got incredible durability and been performing at a high level over that time.”

Gargano watched his teammate garner two All-American honors and three First Team All-Patriot League distinctions. During his last year on the team, Pelletier became the all-time leader at Lehigh and in the Patriot League in career receptions with 328 and receiving yards with 4,216.

Gargano said all of Pelletier’s noteworthy accomplishments have led him to this point.

“It’s been (Pelletier’s) dream from a young age to play professionally, so seeing him work hard to achieve it is a testament to his character,” Gargano said. “He’s always diligent in practice, involved in the playbook and he always studies film.”

If he lands on an NFL roster, Pelletier will join the ranks of 19 other former Lehigh football players who have played in the NFL. If drafted, he will also become the 10th Mountain Hawk to be selected in the NFL Draft and the first since offensive lineman Will Rackley in 2011.

Pelletier said he plans to watch the draft from right here in Bethlehem, hoping his effort will pay off come April 26.

“I’ve put the time in,” Pelletier said. “Whatever happens, I’ll roll with the punches, but I just want to play football at the highest level I can.”