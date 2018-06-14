The Brown and White
Marina Fahim, ’13, held the class of 2013 flag while Josh Greenberg, ’13, danced during Reunion Weekend’s parade of classes on June 9. They were the only two representatives of their class. (Madison Hoff/ B&W staff)

GALLERY: Alumni participate in the parade of classes

Published
20180609 REUNION HOFF_1 20180609 REUNION HOFF_2 20180609 REUNION HOFF_3 20180609 REUNION HOFF_4 20180609 REUNION HOFF_5 20180609 REUNION HOFF_6 20180609 REUNION HOFF_7 20180609 REUNION HOFF_8 - Copy 20180609 REUNION HOFF_9
The Class of 1958 held Asa Packer signs and sang the alma mater during Reunion Weekend’s parade of classes on June 9. The class of 1958 was awarded The Samuel T. Harleman, 1901, Award because they were the class of 50-plus years with the most attendees, a total of 38 attending. (Madison Hoff/ B&W staff)

 

