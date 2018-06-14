GALLERY: Alumni participate in the parade of classes

<
The Class of 1958 held Asa Packer signs and sang the alma mater during Reunion Weekend’s parade of classes on June 9. The class of 1958 was awarded The Samuel T. Harleman, 1901, Award because they were the class of 50-plus years with the most attendees, a total of 38 attending. (Madison Hoff/ B&W staff)
