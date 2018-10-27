Holy Cross shuts out Mountain Hawks

Lehigh’s football team lost its seventh straight game in a rainy away test against the Holy Cross Crusaders 56-0.

The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders both came into this match with overall records of 1-6, and each team was competing for their second win of the season.

After a fairly back and forth start to the first quarter, Crusaders senior quarterback Geoff Wade found senior tight end Derek Mountain for Holy Cross’s first touchdown of the game as they took a 7-0 lead.

Lehigh struggled to convert many of their fourth down opportunities in the first quarter and also found gaining yards hard to come by with Holy Cross seeing a lot of the ball.

Holy Cross scored their second touchdown soon after, with freshman Peter Oliver getting his first career touchdown as a Crusader to take the score to 14-0.

Senior running back Dominick Bragalone and sophomore wide receiver Jorge Portorreal looked to be Lehigh’s main outlets in the first half, but the Mountain Hawks were unable to break through the Crusader team that was growing in confidence as the game continued.

Crusader’s junior running back Domenic Cozier, who had almost 200 rushing yards during the game, was next to score for Holy Cross, bringing the score to 21-0.

The Mountain Hawks continued to search for the breakthrough in the form a field goal, but senior Ed Mish’s kick was blocked by Holy Cross’ Neil Vorster.

Wade later found Holy Cross senior wide receiver Martin Dorsey with a long throw, who took the score to 28-0 just before the half.

The Crusaders maintained their high energy performance coming back from halftime with junior running back Miles Alexander getting on the score board— Holy Cross’s third running back of the day to get a touchdown as the score rose to 35-0.

Lehigh still worked to try to reduce the deficit, but a quick fumble after receiving the kick off led to a Holy Cross turnover.

Holy Cross took advantage of the shift in possession as Wade found Dorsey with a long pass for Wade’s third touchdown pass and Dorsey’s second touchdown reception of the game.

As the game progressed things did not go the way of last year’s Patriot League champions. The Mountain Hawk’s hopes of getting their second win of the season began looked bleaker and bleaker as the Crusaders scored two more touchdowns through sophomore wide receiver Tenio Ayeni and running back Oliver, with the final score coming to 56-0.

The Mountain Hawks will play Bucknell at home on Nov.3.