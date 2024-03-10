For the first time since 2017, the Lehigh men’s basketball team is one game away from March Madness.

The Mountain Hawks advanced to the championship game after defeating Boston University 84-79 in a comeback victory after trailing by 21 points in the first half. Lehigh will play Colgate University on Wednesday night in Hamilton, New York for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Lehigh first-year guard Cam Gillus led the team to their overtime victory with a 30-point performance that more than doubled his career-high. Gillus made six 3-pointers during the game.

Boston got off to a 13-5 start, with senior guard Anthony Morales hitting his second 3-pointer of the game with 15:03 remaining in the first half. Morales scored again on the next possession, causing Lehigh coach Brett Reed to call a timeout as his team trailed 15-5 only five-and-a-half minutes into the game.

Boston continued their three-point barrage in the ensuing minutes. First-year guard Kyrone Alexander hit his second of the game with 8:10 remaining in the first half to extend Boston’s lead to 14 points. The Terriers continued to make more shots from long range.

Senior guard Miles Brewster hit one with 24 seconds left to push the lead to 21 before Lehigh first-year guard Cam Gillus responded with 4 seconds left to give a halftime score of 46-28 Boston.

The Terriers made 11 of their 19 shots from beyond the arc in the first half, including six of their last seven.

The Mountain Hawks hit two early 3-pointers to start the second half as first-year guard Joshua Ingram brought the Boston lead down to 49-36 with 16:48 left. Lehigh got the game within 10 whenever Gillus made a layup to make the score 49-40 with 14:33 on the clock.

Gillus continued to drain shots from long range as he added two more triples to cut the Terriers lead to 52-48 with 10:22 to go. Higgins and Gillus combined for 15 of Lehigh’s next 18 points as the Mountain Hawks took a 64-59 lead with 4:27 remaining in the second half.

Brewster converted a layup with 3:47 remaining to cut the Lehigh lead to 64-61. Whitney-Sidney drew contact a minute later and made two foul shots with 2:40 left to build Lehigh’s lead to 66-61. Whitney-Sidney made two more foul shots to put Lehigh’s lead at 68-62 with 2:26 left.

The Terriers added four more points through free throw makes by Alexander and then a layup by sophomore forward Nico Nobili.

After a turnover by Gillus, Morales hit his sixth three of the game to give Boston a 69-68 lead with 58 seconds remaining.

After a miss by Lehigh senior forward Burke Chebuhar from long-range, the Mountain Hawks lost the ball but got a turnover through the efforts of Ingram. With Lehigh at the line with 17 seconds remaining, Gillus made two more free throws to expand his total to 28 and give Lehigh a 70-69 lead.

With 4 seconds left on Boston’s final possession, Chebuhar tripped up Brewster to send him to the line. After missing the second shot, the game went to overtime tied at 70.

The teams traded buckets to start overtime and were tied at 76 with 2:20 remaining. Whitney-Sidney broke the deadlock with a layup he converted with 1:06 remaining in overtime. Whitney-Sidney added another basket when he made a hook shot with 18 seconds remaining to put Lehigh up 80-76. Scoring again, Whitney-Sidney made two foul shots to put Lehigh up 82-76.

Morales added his seventh triple of the game to cut the Lehigh lead to three with 4.8 seconds left. Whitney-Sidney added two more at the line to give the game its final score of 84-79

The Mountain Hawks were led in scoring by Gillus, who had 30. Whitney-Sidney had 21 and Higgins added 11. Higgins also scored his 1,000th career point during overtime.

Boston’s leading scorer was Morales, who finished with 27. Alexander finished with 18 and Brewster had 9.

The Lehigh men’s basketball team will play next on Wednesday night in the Patriot League championship game against Colgate.