Travelling from different countries to attend college in the United States has its ups and downs. For many international students, home is too far away to go back for short breaks. However, the six weeks off in December and January give some students the perfect opportunity to visit home.

Ana Vargas, ’20, from Honduras, Odilon Bertrand Niyomugabo, ’21, from Rwanda and Ellis Didier Rugazoora, ’21, from Uganda share their excitement for their journeys home this winter break.