The Men’s basketball team defeated Patriot League rival Lafayette 86-83 Wednesday at Stabler Arena in both teams’ league-opener.

Junior forward Pat Andree led the Mountain Hawks (8-4, 1-0 Patriot) with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Leopard forward Paulius Zalys led Lafayette (3-9, 0-1 Patriot) with 19 points.

After the first half, Lafayette led 43-35 but Lehigh managed to outscore the team in the second half 51-40. As a result, Lehigh defeated Lafayette by three.

This season, Lehigh’s only losses come from non-league opponents Yale, Kansas State, West Virginia and Miami. This has been its best non-league record since the 2012-2013 season.

The Mountain Hawks will face the Loyola Greyhounds on Sunday, Jan. 6 at Stabler Arena.