No. 6 Lehigh men’s lacrosse (8-8, 4-5 Patriot) ended their season against No. 1 Army West Point (12-3, 7-2 Patriot) in the Patriot League Semifinals on Friday afternoon.

In their regular season meeting on March 28, Army held the upper hand against Lehigh with a 14-11 win, giving them the top seed in the Patriot League.

In the semifinal matchup, senior goaltender Sean Byrne led the Black Knights with 11 saves against 18 shots.

Lehigh’s junior midfielder Luke Winkler and senior attacker Andrew Kelly countered the attacks from Army with two goals each.

Lehigh led 5-4 going into the second half, with senior defender Richard Checo holding down the defense and causing multiple turnovers.

However, the Mountain Hawks’ efforts fell short due to Army’s 10 goal run starting in the third quarter. Sophomore attacker Brayden Fountain led the Black Knights with four points and two goals.

Army will move on to play the winner of No. 2 Loyola Maryland University vs. No. 5 Colgate University in the Patriot League Championship game on Sunday.





