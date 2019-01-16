The Brown and White asked previous and current editors in chief and managing editors “What does journalism and the Brown and White mean to you?” in honor of the 125th anniversary of The Brown and White on Jan. 16, 2019. More stories reflecting on 125 years of the publication to come.

Abby Smith ’15 Editor in chief fall 2014 “Journalism is not just my profession and my passion, but a power. “It’s the power to inform. The power to tell people’s stories. The power to push past the narratives others want you to tell to find the truth. The power to give people an answer when they ask, “Why does this matter?” “I learned the importance of that power — and the responsibility it brings with it — working on The Brown and White. I learned covering the news isn’t always easy. It isn’t always glamorous. It requires thick skin and late nights in the newsroom fueled by lots of coffee. “But The Brown and White also taught me just how rewarding journalism can be. It taught me the value of digging into a story, of being persistent, and of always being curious. And I carry that lesson with me every day.”

Becca Bednarz ’15

Managing editor fall 2014

“Journalism is not the art of writing stories people necessarily want to hear. As both a journalist and someone who perpetually craves harmony, that was always a bitter pill for me to swallow. It’s a difficult field; regardless of what you write, when or where or how you write it, whom you quote, or which style guide you use, you’re bound for some level of criticism. But anything truly worth saying, whether in journalism or otherwise, will have its critics. Without The Brown and White, I would have never found the courage to publicly tackle issues that genuinely matter — let alone use my own voice in raising them.

“Beyond that, the dedication of our staff remains unmatched by any other organization I’ve ever been a part of. My fellow writers and editors are still some of the strongest, smartest, most deeply passionate humans I know. These are people who trudged through hurricanes with cameras in hand, skipped sleep for days on end and routinely sacrificed their own wishes in the interest of contributing to something bigger than themselves. I’m a better writer and better journalist, sure, but also an infinitely better, bolder person, for having been among their ranks.”

Danielle DiStefano ’16 Editor in chief fall 2015 “Journalism — especially student journalism at Lehigh — is important to me because it is courageous and honest. Student journalists are intimately tapped into the community in a way that allows them to wholly report the issues that matter. But they have to strike a delicate balance between being students and holding the community accountable through truthful, unbiased reporting. It takes bravery and conviction, but it’s worthwhile when the outcome is sharing the stories that others don’t have the voice to tell.” Jacqueline Tenreiro ’16 Editor in chief spring 2016 “For me, journalism has always been about telling stories. “They could be stories that hold powerful people and institutions to account, or ones that celebrate the best parts of the human experience. They could impact a community of millions or, say, a student population of around 5,000. “They could be difficult, near-impossible ones to tell. But those are the most important ones. “Journalism offers the truth and perspective in trying times. It offers a voice to those who were previously unheard. So long as a story affects someone, it matters. “And no matter the scale — a refugee crisis, healthcare legislation or the relationship between an administration and its student body — a story deserves to be told. People deserve to hear it. “The Brown and White is where I learned all the important parts of a story — and it’s where I found the courage to go out and tell them myself.” Samantha Tomaszewski ’17 Editor in chief fall 2016 “Journalism is important to me because it’s a check on those in power. Whether at The Brown and White or at national outlets, journalists work hard to hold important individuals accountable for their actions. Especially in today’s politics, where so much is being dismissed as ‘fake news,’ the role of journalism as a watchdog on institutions is more important than ever. “It’s also personally important to me because it’s brought me a career that I love and look forward to every day – as well as long-lasting friendships with the people I’ve worked with, from my time at Lehigh up until now. The journalism community is incredibly supportive and has helped me grow into the journalist I am today.” Gaby Morera ’17 Editor in chief spring 2017 “Journalism is storytelling in many forms: from covering the local city hall meetings to features on people who do things that were thought as impossible. In its essence journalism is just true stories. As a student editor for The Brown and White, I learned the impact these true stories can have. They can make people feel seen, or inspire them to do something brave. They can also make them angry or expose them to a point of view they’ve never heard before. But, more selfishly, journalism was a way for me to learn about so many different things — from random sports terminology to learning about how a liver transplant is conducted. Through journalism we all get to learn a little bit of everything.” Madison Gouveia ’17 Managing editor spring 2017 “Growing up I always loved to write, but the way you’re often encouraged to write when you’re young is through creative fiction. Create your own fairytale. Choose your own adventure. Whenever I sat down to write a story, I couldn’t bring myself to invent one. I could tell stories, but I couldn’t make them up. I couldn’t draw details out of thin air. I couldn’t find my voice. “During my time at Lehigh, in the journalism department, and the late, late nights in Coppee Hall as both a reporter and an editor of The Brown and White, I was encouraged to explore a vastly different style of writing: the truth. From the Rauch Business Center, to Goodman Stadium, to the South Side community there was truth to seek, news to report, and an infinite number of stories to highlight. I fell in love with journalism almost immediately – why create fictional stories when around every corner there are beautiful, powerful, real stories to tell? “I learned that maybe it wasn’t about finding my own voice, but finding voices to amplify so I could tell important stories that made a difference. Journalism is an opportunity to give voice to the voiceless, and to hold the most powerful voices – in a community, a nation, the world – to account. It’s an opportunity to bring to life the stories, from the most quintessential to the most outlandish, that shape our human experience. Journalism provides a written record of the truth – the victories we celebrate, the tragedies we survive, the hardships we learn through. It’s our history, it’s who we are, its where we’ve been and it’s where we’re going. If journalists don’t tell these stories, who will? I cannot think of an opportunity, an obligation, more important, and I will always be thankful for my time at The Brown and White and the stories I was able to tell as a result.” Austin Vitelli ’17 Managing editor spring 2017 “Journalism will always hold a special place in my heart, even if I’m not actively participating in it at the moment. Working for The Brown and White taught me the importance of reporting information both swiftly and accurately and how this is especially important in the age of social media and the 24-hour news cycle. Interviewing people for articles taught me to become more comfortable with people and to better empathize with their stories. But most of all, I will never forget the relationships that I built with people in the newsroom and how much fun I had putting that paper together twice a week, no matter how late into the night it took.” Emily Ward ’18 Editor in chief fall 2017 “Journalism is important to me because it gave me an outlet to channel all the curiosity I have for the world. It’s important to me because it gave me thick skin, making me a more fearless and confident version of myself. Finally, journalism is important to me because I believe in the power of compelling, brave and truthful storytelling. I owe my deep love and respect for journalism to The Brown and White. It was one of the greatest learning experiences of my life and certainly my most rewarding experience at Lehigh.”

Rebecca Wilkin ’18 Managing Editor fall 2017 “Journalists, including student journalists, have the power and responsibility to serve as watchdogs, give voices to the voiceless and deliver transparency to society. Without student newspapers like The Brown and White, we run the risk of losing this transparency that’s crucial for both the university and surrounding communities. Student journalists have the capacity to invoke change by pursuing injustices and reporting on issues that matter, even when faced with opposition. It’s impossible to imagine my Lehigh experience without remembering the countless hours I spent reporting, writing and editing for The Brown and White. I’m forever grateful for the lessons I learned, the relationships I forged with my professors and peers, and the courage that this newspaper instilled in me to follow my passions. I hope that The Brown and White continues to inspire future generations of student journalists, just as it has done for 125 years.” Klaudia Jazwinska ’18 Editor in chief spring 2018 “Quality, ethical and accessible journalism is an indispensable public service. Journalists have a responsibility to write the first draft of history, hold the powerful and privileged accountable, and help amplify the voices of those who might not otherwise be heard. Student journalists tell the stories of their campus community and serve as a check on their academic institution. Working for ‘The Brown and White’ and witnessing the direct impact of our reporting on the student body helped me realize the value of community-centered journalism. Having these opportunities to ask meaningful questions and tell impactful stories inspired me to want to pursue a career in investigative journalism.” Casey Farmer ’18 Managing editor spring 2018 “Journalism is important to me because it allows me to explore new communities to hear and share the voices of the people. My experience with The Brown and White gave me the opportunity to connect with Bethlehem residents in a way that I would not have otherwise. Without journalism, important stories, opinions and issues go unheard. “ Cate Peterson ’18 Managing editor spring 2018 “My junior year of high school I picked up a copy of “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” by Jon Krakauer. I had always loved writing, but it was this book that made me realize I wanted to be a journalist. Though the book was entirely non-fiction, Krakauer wrote so beautifully, it felt like a novel. I wanted to learn to write like that. “After enrolling at Lehigh as a journalism major, I immediately joined the Brown and White. I was told it was the best way to improve my writing, get regular practice and build a portfolio. Though the Brown and White certainly helped me with all those things, it gifted me with much more. I made wonderful lifelong friends who provide support and constantly challenge me. I became more confident through my work at the Brown and White and learned to be a leader.

“Journalism is a tool to tell the stories of those who are not able to tell their stories themselves. It helps us better understand the world and connects us all to one another. The passage of knowledge and telling of stories is quintessential to the human experience. Journalism, and journalists, are an important part of that. I feel lucky to have studied journalism and even luckier to have been part of the Brown and White.”

Zion Olojede ’18 Managing editor spring 2018

“A lot of people still believe journalism is strictly writing. Nowadays, it’s evolved beyond that. Journalism has allowed me to dive into different skillsets like video and graphics in addition to writing. The Brown and White was a platform I used to grow in all of those areas and now, I’m using all of my skillsets for a major media corporation every day. My advice for those aspiring to enter the media world is to try to be multifaceted in your skillset. Be different and separate yourself from the average person.”

Madison Hoff ’19

Editor in chief spring 2019 “To me, journalism means telling the truth, keeping people accountable and providing the public with coverage on a variety of stories – especially news they might not have access to themselves. Anyone can practice journalism today, but journalism is still important and journalists hold a vital role to present news. Since I’ve been at Lehigh, it has been great to see the paper grow to actively try to cover more than just the university and always work on new ways to improve the publication such as integrating a new data and graphics department and setting up a beat system. “Some of my favorite memories at Lehigh have come from my experiences at The Brown and White – whether it be an interesting interview, a favorite story to cover or editing late at night in the newsroom . It is nice to be around people who share the same passion about storytelling and delivering accurate news. The Brown and White has allowed me and others to try different kinds of journalism including reporting, data journalism and photo journalism. I am happy to have been part of The Brown and White for my four years as a Lehigh undergraduate and look forward to see how the paper will evolve for the next 125.”

Alexis McGowan ’19

Managing editor spring 2019

“Journalism is about seeking and telling the truth. It is the responsibility of journalists to accurately and neutrally tell stories and inform the public. In the midst of uncertainty, journalists are supposed to be trustworthy. They act as liaisons between the chaos and the public. Today, journalism is so much more than writing. Stories can be shared in a variety of ways including through videos, photos and social media. Almost anyone can be a journalist, as long as they tell the truth.

“Personally, I appreciate the storytelling aspect of journalism. As someone who likes to be ‘in the know,’ I enjoy being able to inform others. As a reporter and editor for the Brown and White, I feel responsible for telling students, faculty and the Lehigh community every story, no matter the size. I am so grateful for everything journalism and the Brown and White have taught me.”