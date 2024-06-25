A Lehigh police investigation uncovered the truth about a former international student from India who falsified admission and financial aid documents to attend Lehigh for the 2023-2024 school year.

In addition to fabricated documents, Aryan Anand, 19, faked his father’s death as part of his conspiracy to obtain admission and a scholarship to the university, according to a news release from Stephen G. Baratta, the Northampton County District Attorney.

A Reddit monitor notified Lehigh of a post titled “I have built my life and career on lies,” and investigators identified Anand as the author.

In his Reddit post, Anand outlined his scheme.

He wrote it was “all for the purpose of securing admission and financial aid to attend a university in the United States.”

According to the news release, Anand admitted to falsifying academic transcripts, tax and income statements, and using a fake email address to impersonate a school principal.

He also revealed his creation of a fraudulent death certificate for his father, whom the release confirms is currently alive and living in India.

On April 30, Anand was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony for forgery and tampering with records or identification, a third-degree felony for theft by deception and a third-degree felony for thrift of services.

Anand was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jordan A. Knisley on June 12, with a bail of $25,000.

He entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of forgery — graded as a second-degree felony in Pennsylvania.

On the condition that Anand return to India and with the approval of the District Attorney’s office, Lehigh chose not to seek restitution — which would have amounted to about $85,000, according to the news release.

Anand has since been released to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.