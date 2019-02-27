On Feb. 24, the Lehigh Men’s Basketball team celebrated its seniors, guard Kyle Leufroy and guard Lance Tejada, during its game against the Holy Cross Crusaders. Lehigh alumnus CJ McCollum was in attendance for the game, as he was honored as a part of Legend’s Weekend. McCollum’s number was retired as a part of the ceremony, along with women’s basketball alumna Erica Prosser, ’11.

< ► > Former Lehigh men's basketball player Gabe Knutson, '13, watches as his former Lehigh basketball teammate, CJ McCollum, '13, was honored on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Stabler Arena. Knutson was a forward for the men's basketball team. (Kate Morrell/B&W Staff)