Three seniors from the 2025 Lehigh football program have earned opportunities at the professional level, receiving invites to NFL rookie minicamps following the 2026 draft.

Defensive lineman TJ Burke will attend the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp, while offensive lineman Langston Jones is set to join the New York Jets. Fellow defensive lineman Matt Spatny received an invite from the Seattle Seahawks.

The trio were key contributors to Lehigh’s recent success, helping lead the Mountain Hawks to back-to-back Patriot League championships and an undefeated regular season in 2025. Jones anchored the offensive line and earned four All-America honors, including second-team recognition from the Associated Press, AFCA and FCS Football Central, along with an All-ECAC selection.

Burke recorded 37 tackles, including seven for loss, and four sacks. He earned All-America honorable mention from the Associated Press and FCS Football Central and was named first-team All-Patriot League for the second consecutive season.

Spatny led the Mountain Hawks with 14 tackles for loss and ranked second on the team with nine sacks. He totaled 26 tackles and was named first-team All-Patriot League.

Rookie minicamps provide undrafted players an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL coaching staff as they compete for roster spots or free-agent contracts.