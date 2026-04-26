For the first time since 2013, the Lehigh men’s tennis team returned to the Patriot League Championship match. The top-seeded Mountain Hawks (15-9, 6-2 Patriot) fell to No. 2 Navy 4-2 (27-17, 7-1 Patriot) in Sunday’s title match at the Ulrich Varsity Tennis Courts.

The two teams previously met on March 28, when Lehigh beat Navy 4–3 in a tightly contested match that came down to the final singles point.

Senior Wyeth Anzilotti and first-year Henry Stoller started the day strong at No. 2 doubles with a 6-2 win over senior Aniketh Ayinala and junior Tommy Kim.

Junior Alex Van Lumich and fifth-year Sean Jaeger followed suit with a back-and-forth match at No. 1, defeating senior Herrick Legaspi and sophomore Charlie Spencer 7-5 to clinch the point.

Lehigh carried its doubles momentum into No. 2 singles play, building a 2-0 lead as junior Alex Van Lumich beat senior Aniketh Ayinala, 6-0, 6-1.

The midshipmen quickly responded, cutting the deficit to 2-1 as senior Herrick Legaspi defeated fifth-year Sean Jaeger at No. 1, 6–1, 6-4.

At No. 6, first-year Henry Stoller fell to junior Steve Nguyen 6–2, 6–3, tying the match at 2–2.

Senior Jeffrey Etterbeek continued Navy’s momentum, defeating sophomore Ofer Hacohen at No. 5, 6–1, 6–4, to lead 3-2.

First-year Aleksandar Daskalovic and sophomore Charlie Spencer traded sets at No. 3, with Spencer taking the first 6–0 before Daskalovic responded in Lehigh’s favor, 6-3. Daskalovic ultimately fell to Spencer 6-3, securing Navy’s championship win.