Dr. Strange looked at Iron Man, uncertain of their futures and what was to come, and said, “We’re in the end game now.”

If you’ve seen “Avengers: Infinity War” then you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, then I suggest you do, you’re definitely missing out.

When I first saw this scene, I was frightened as to what was going to become of some of my favorite characters, knowing Thanos had almost completed his quest for the infinity stones. I knew exactly how strange, Iron Man and the rest of the characters felt — they were unsure of what was to come next.

Although I cannot say what it feels like to get into a fight with the Mad Titan, I can say I do know what it feels like to be uncertain of the future. I am a senior, and my time at Lehigh is getting closer to the end every minute. So, I guess you can say that I am in my own personal end game as well.

As my graduation date approaches, I think about what my life is going to look like once I leave Lehigh. It’s weird to think that a place that I’ve lived at for the last four years of my life will become a place that I only visit on special occasions. Friends who I see everyday, will be seen only at special events or celebrations.

Four years ago, I found myself in a similar position to where I am now. When I was leaving high school, I was unsure of what my life at Lehigh would look like. I knew I’d have to leave my family, my friends and my home, to come to live in Pennsylvania. And as unaware as I was of what my life at Lehigh would look like, there was still an exciting factor about it.

Graduation is a major step in any person’s life, and any time you’re taking that step it’s both scary and exciting. It’s a totally new experience. It’s something new.

While I was nervous about coming to Lehigh four years ago, I’ve had a great experience at Lehigh and made a lot of new friends.

During my time at Lehigh I’ve definitely learned and grown a lot, and I’m very thankful for my time here. Of course, I’ll always remember the great times I’ve had with my friends whether it was getting The Cup, bowling at Town & Country or visiting the Reading Royals. It has definitely been a great time here, and I know that I’m going to miss some aspects about Lehigh. But it’s the great memories that I’ve had here that I’ll always hold onto.

My senior year is not over yet, so I hope that in these next few months I can still learn, grow and make a lot of new memories along the way.

Although I am nervous as to what is going to come, I’m hopeful that there’s still a lot of good for me in the future. It’s important to hold onto some memories, but to persevere into a bright future.

So while I may not know what is in store for me, nobody truly does. I know there’s a time in everybody’s life where they feel like I do now. Everyone is uncertain about the future at one point. Not even the master of the mystic arts knows what the future looks like. He may be able to see 14 million different realities, but Strange is unsure of the one that will happen.

So although I do not know what the future holds for me, I do know when the next Avengers movie comes out, and I do know where I’ll be on April 26.

Christopher Gaetano, ’19, is an associate sports editor for The Brown and White. He can be reached at [email protected]