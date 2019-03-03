Letter to the editor: Beat Army

Dear Lehigh students,

March Madness is here…

My name is Kyle Leufroy, senior captain on the men’s basketball team. Our team works tirelessly, on and off the court, to make Lehigh University proud. I am writing this letter to round up our sixth man as we begin the postseason this Thursday, hosting a Patriot League Quarterfinal at 7 p.m. in Stabler Arena.

The dream of every college basketball player is to reach the NCAA Tournament and to do that, we need to win the Patriot League Tournament and earn our league’s automatic qualifier to the “Big Dance.” It begins on Thursday with the quarterfinals against a tough Army West Point team. There is no such thing as an easy game, especially in our league this year, and YOU could make a difference.

In my time, we have finished in the top four in the Patriot League standings every year and reached two of the last three Patriot League Championship Games. As a program, we pride ourselves on consistently contending for a championship, with Lehigh earning a quarterfinal home game nine times in the last 10 years.

We have had some memorable games in Stabler Arena and you have played a huge role. When students and fans come out in full force, it picks us up during the tough parts of the game, while continuing to energize us when things are going well. This Thursday is another opportunity, and my final opportunity to compete for a championship with a group of brothers who mean the world to me. We play every day for not only each other, but also all of Lehigh University, including YOU.

Student tickets for Thursday’s game are just $7 at LehighTickets.com. Wednesday and Thursday, some of our men’s basketball team will be around campus distributing a limited number of tickets paid for by Lehigh to encourage more students to attend.

The Campus Connector to the Goodman Campus will leave from Packer Ave at 6:30 p.m., Drown Hall at 6:32 p.m. and Alpha Phi at 6:35 p.m. with buses departing back to main campus in 20-minute intervals after the game (8:33, 8:53, 9:13, etc.)

We play a fun brand of basketball, leading the nation in three-point percentage and we’re No. 1 in points per game in our league. We are three wins away from everyone’s dream of the NCAA Tournament, but to keep our dreams alive, we MUST win Thursday night. YOU can help make it happen.

Come early and be loud!

See you Thursday. Go Lehigh!

-Kyle Leufroy ’19