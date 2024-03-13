Colgate blows away Lehigh men’s basketball to win the Patriot League

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Colgate University defeated the Lehigh men’s basketball team 74-55 to win their fourth consecutive Patriot League title at Cotterell Court on Wednesday.

Lehigh advanced to the title game as the sixth seed after defeating third-seeded Lafayette 75-61 in the quarterfinal before coming back from a 21-point deficit to defeat Boston University 84-79 in overtime in a semi-final game on Sunday.

The Mountain Hawks entered the game without their third-team all-conference senior center Dominic Parolin, who exited during the second half of the team’s semi-final overtime win with an injury.

Parolin was replaced in the Lehigh starting lineup by sophomore forward Bube Momah, who started most of the team’s first 20 games of the season alongside Parolin before Momah was replaced by breakout senior forward Burke Chebuhar.

Colgate got on an 11-2 run midway through the first half that gave them a 17-7 lead propelled by points both from beyond the arc and on layups by sophomore guard Braeden Smith, who finished with 15.

Colgate’s players who provided Lehigh the most problems for the Mountain Hawks were the forward pairing of senior Jeff Woodward and fifth-year Keegan Records. With Parolin out, the two used their size to force Lehigh into committing fouls and giving up 59.4% from the field in the first half.

Colgate continued to apply pressure to the interior as they built their lead to 45-26 by the end of the first half. The Raiders continued to outscore Lehigh consistently throughout the game as they built their lead to as large as 30 before finishing at 74-55.

The Mountain Hawks were led in scoring by first-year guard Nasir Whitlock, who finished with 17 points. First-year guard Cam Gillus had 8 as well and junior guards Keith Higgins and Tyler Whitney-Sidney both finished with 7.

Colgate’s leading scorer was sophomore guard Brady Cummins who had 19 points on 8 for 9 shooting. On top of Smith’s 15, Woodward added 11.