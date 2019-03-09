For the first episode of Purple, and in honor of Black History Month last month, we invited two student leaders, Donterrius Walker, ’19, and Aisha Abdulkarimu, ’20, to talk about race at Lehigh. We sat down in the multicultural room on the second floor of the University Center, otherwise known as the M-room, to discuss the complexities of the black student experience on a majority white campus.

In the episode, Walker and Abdulkarimu discuss racism at Lehigh, how Lehigh can improve, in regards to race, as an institution and the groups of students who are working to empower change at Lehigh.

By hearing about the varied experiences, episode one of Purple hopes to spark an interracial conversation on campus to improve the lives of every student at Lehigh.