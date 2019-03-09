Purple is a new mini series that was started by The Brown and White multimedia team and hosted by Gili Remen, ’19. The series centers around exposing the greater Lehigh community to much needed conversations about seemingly uncomfortable topics.
By talking to diverse groups of student leaders and community members, Purple hopes to tackle taboo topics and expose viewers to a wide range of opinions and experiences. The multimedia team hopes to increase discussion on issues through tough but needed conversations.
For the first episode of Purple, and in honor of Black History Month last month, we invited two student leaders, Donterrius Walker, ’19, and Aisha Abdulkarimu, ’20, to talk about race at Lehigh. We sat down in the multicultural room on the second floor of the University Center, otherwise known as the M-room, to discuss the complexities of the black student experience on a majority white campus.
In the episode, Walker and Abdulkarimu discuss racism at Lehigh, how Lehigh can improve, in regards to race, as an institution and the groups of students who are working to empower change at Lehigh.
By hearing about the varied experiences, episode one of Purple hopes to spark an interracial conversation on campus to improve the lives of every student at Lehigh.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.