Students and community members alike gathered on the Front Lawn to enjoy the Lehigh Community Service Office’s (CSO) 18th annual Spring Fling on Saturday.

The CSO staff and volunteers helped prepare for their outdoor egg hunt by packing pieces of candy into plastic eggs and creating signs for different booths.

“This is our biggest event in the CSO,” said CSO coordinator Delilah Hsu, ’19. “It’s where we invite the Bethlehem community kids onto campus for a day of fun that matches our Candyland theme.”

The day consisted of arts and crafts, balloon inflatables, bounce houses, free food and a photo booth for the children of the greater Bethlehem community. Families came and enjoyed the activities while connecting with Lehigh students from different organizations.

Due to rain, CSO has usually hosted Spring Fling in Grace Hall, but this year, they were able to hold outdoor activities on the Front Lawn.

“We haven’t done an egg hunt in a really long time,” Hsu said. “None of us have seen it outside before, aside from our director who has been here for over 20 years.”

Hsu and CSO coordinator Stella Garriga, ‘21, expected a big turnout of volunteers, CSO staff members and Bethlehem families. The Spring Fling is also assisted by many Greek and non-Greek organizations.

In order to prepare for the event, the CSO hosted Feel Good Friday in the basement of the University Center one day prior to the event.

“Feel Good Friday is a way for people to do quick service,” Garriga said. “A lot of times, people aren’t available during the week, but (Feel Good Friday) is an opportunity for people who don’t typically do service to get engaged.”

Alex Stolp, ‘22, volunteered in Feel Good Friday to become more involved at Lehigh and with the community. As a January admit, she looks to CSO as a way to meet more people and serve her new community.

“I just think it’s really good to help people bond with their families and to help people in the community get involved, so there’s a lot of different people who benefit from it,” Stolp said.

Garriga said bringing Lehigh and the surrounding community together is a driving motivator for this event.

“There’s a big disconnect between Lehigh and South Bethlehem,” Garriga said. “This event really emphasizes the fact that we are all part of the same community.”

CSO as an organization likes to engage with the families and talk to the kids, Garriga said. Additionally, Garriga said she feels not many students get to interact with members of the community, so Spring Fling is a good opportunity to make those connections.

Hsu said the experience is rewarding.

“One thing we really like to see is the kids having fun because it’s for them,” Hsu said. “Families will come up to us toward the end of our events and say how fun it is and how excited they are to come back again next year.”