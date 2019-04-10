At Lehigh’s freeform radio station WLVR, students host weekly radio shows and choose the music that plays live on the air. Broadcasting at 91.3 MHz FM 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the station gives students the opportunity to express themselves and find their on-air personality.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.