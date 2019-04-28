Lehigh women’s golf team placed fourth at the Patriot League Championship, finishing the final round with a school-record low of 296 and a total score of 927 (308-323-296).

The championship, held in Midlothian, Virginia, on April 20 and April 21, had six teams participating. Boston University won the championship with a total score of 903.

Coach Mary Kate Lynch thought the team preformed “really well” in the first round.

“We played 36 (holes) in one day for the first day, so that was a lot of golf,” Lynch said. “In round two, we struggled and played ourselves out of contention, but I was so happy with how we bounced back for the last day and were able to set a school record for the lowest round we have ever had in Lehigh history.”

Senior Reagan Jahn and sophomore Angela Ding were awarded second-team All-Patriot League honors after their performances at the tournament.

Jahn led Lehigh in the first round scoring a 73, shooting an eagle on the par 5 during the 17th hole. She finished the championship on the individual leader board with an eighth-place finish, scoring 73-81-75 for a total of 229.

“Looking back, I feel like I have grown so much as a person because of (my golf experience),” Jahn said. “Individually, I learned a lot about myself and what type of leader I am.”

This season, Jahn broke two program records — one for a single competitive round and another for a 54-hole tournament.

Ding started off with three birdies throughout her first 10 holes and shot a 74 in the first round. She finished in a tie for ninth place with a 74-81-75 showing at the championship.

“This was the best performance she had all year round,” Lynch said. “It was so exciting to see all of her hard work pay off.”

Leading up to the Patriot League Championship, the team played in tournaments around the country to practice its technique for this competition.

Senior Aileen Jeong said drills were tailored to what the players needed.

“Coach Lynch gave us an opportunity to figure out what we needed to work on and went from there,” Jeong said. “Having the momentum from having tournament after tournament was helpful too.”

Lynch said she wanted to focus on what the team’s weaknesses were and what they weren’t feeling confident about during tournaments. She said having a full schedule allowed the team to work on what they were learning in practice.

Jeong said the team knew the competition at the Patriot League Championships was going to be tough. The team competed against Boston University, Navy, Richmond, Bucknell and Holy Cross.

“They are all very good teams, so we had no idea who would come out on top,” Jeong said.

Lynch said overall, the team had a very good season, and she is proud of what they accomplished.

“Winning the Lehigh Invitational, Reagan shooting a very low score in Kiawah, Hawaii, was really exciting for us, and ending the season with that performance was really awesome,” Lynch said.

Though the team will be saying goodbye to seniors Jeong and Jahn, Lynch is looking forward to the upcoming season and said they have a good freshman class joining the team.

Jahn said her favorite memory was traveling to Kiawah and staying in a house with her teammates for a week. However, Jahn said she will miss most her golfing career at Lehigh and all the memories that came with it.