Purple episode two: Body image at Lehigh

For the second episode of Purple the team sat down with Kevyn McConlogue, ’19, and Eliza Wastcoat, ’20, to talk about eating disorders and body positivity at Lehigh. In the episode, McConlogue and Wastcoat discuss body image at Lehigh and how Lehigh can improve, in regards to being a more body positive campus.

By shedding light on these experiences, episode two of Purple hopes to spark a conversation on campus to improve the lives of every student at Lehigh, regardless of their gender, how their body looks and who they are.