Miranda Royds named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week

In her two games against Temple and Fordham, junior goalkeeper Miranda Royds stopped a total of ten shots on goal in back-to-back double-overtime games.

Royds was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week on Sept. 9, marking her first Patriot League weekly award and Lehigh’s first weekly award of the season.

Following her second and third shutouts of the season, Royds conceded just five goals total. Though honored to receive personal recognition, Royds said her main focus is to achieve success as a team.

“I think it’s really nice knowing that some of the work that I’ve put in is paying off,” Royds said. “But on the same token, we haven’t won a game yet. I’d much rather get results on the field than personal accolades, and I just hope that we start to find our chemistry and get some good results.”

Even with Royds’ two shutouts on the road, Lehigh played to four draws — edging closer to the league record of nine in a single season.

Despite Lehigh’s uneven start, Royds said she is confident that continuous hard work and commitment will help the Mountain Hawks record wins in the next few weeks.

Sidonie Warnecker, a senior forward and midfielder on the team, said Royds’ hard-working mentality is a vital component for accomplishing the team’s goals this season.

Warnecker said Royds has been on track to take over the team’s starting position and earn the Goalkeeper of the Week title for the past two years– even before she was Lehigh’s starting keeper. She said her unrelenting dedication to surpass her competition played a major role in getting to the top.

“I think that because she always worked so hard, not knowing when she would get in or what time she would have, she was prepared for when she actually had to be put into the game and take that responsibility,” Warnecker said. “I think that is what makes her successful.”

Coach Eric Lambinus said Royds’ hard work has helped her improve physically and mentally since she first joined the team.

While Lambinus praised Royds for her work ethic, he also identified her consistent leadership as one of the key traits that have helped her become a successful athlete at Lehigh.

“She brings a positive energy,” Lambinus said. “She’s very vocal and the players love her. It’s easy to play for a player like that– one that has good energy and appreciates everything that she gets.”

Lambinus said her consistent hard work sets a standard the rest of the team is more than happy to live up to.

Warnecker said Royds’ optimistic personality and support for her teammates contribute to the team’s powerful chemistry on and off the field.

“She’s the person that you can always go to for help, and she’ll always have your back,” Warnecker said. “She’s reliable, but she always makes people laugh and lightens the mood for everyone. She’s definitely our energy, and she hypes us up.”

Lambinus said the team hopes to build off of Royds’ success and keep the excitement and momentum moving forward throughout the season.

Royds responded to her Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week award with another shutout against UMBC, helping the Mountain Hawks secure its first win of the season. Lehigh beat Saint Joseph’s 2-0 on Sept. 15.