Football Preview: Lehigh vs. Colgate

After clinching its first victory of the season last weekend, Lehigh football will take on Colgate in the first game of Patriot League play.

Lehigh and Colgate are historically successful football teams in the Patriot League, with a combined 22 Patriot League Championships under their belts.

In their last meeting on Nov. 10, 2018, the Mountain Hawks were dominated by the Raiders, losing 48-6. But Lehigh has an edge in the overall record between the two programs, winning nine out of their 17 matchups. While this might instill confidence in the team, it also presents Colgate’s first-ever opportunity to even the score.

Lehigh is coming off of its first win of the season against Merrimack (10-3), while Colgate is coming off of its fifth loss of the season (38-8 against Dartmouth). Colgate has yet to win a game this season.

Senior Devon Bibbens is a player to watch out for, after recording back-to-back 100+ receiving games (career-high 133 yards vs. Merrimack).

Freshman Tygee Leach is another player who will be looking to put in a good performance after he blocked a Merrimack punt last weekend—Lehigh’s first blocked punt since 2017—which was a turning point in the match.

The Mountain Hawks face Colgate at Goodman Stadium today at 1 p.m. in the team’s first Patriot League game of the season.