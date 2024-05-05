The No. 2 Lehigh men’s lacrosse team was crowned Patriot League Champions on Sunday, May 5 after defeating No. 4 Boston University, 11-10.

The Mountain Hawks rode a four-goal performance in the fourth quarter to capture their fifth conference title in program history. The team now has an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The win also marked coach Will Scudder’s first Patriot League title in his first season in the role. He previously won the title in 2021, Lehigh’s last league championship prior to this season’s, while he was an assistant coach.

Sophomore defender Luke McAuliffe was named the game’s MVP after picking up five ground balls and causing a turnover. He was also named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team along with sophomore defense partner Richard Checo, junior face-off specialist Sean Dow and senior attacker Scott Cole.

Defense was a theme of this close contest that saw six lead changes.

The Mountain Hawks needed to tighten up on their end after falling down, 3-0, in the first frame and staying down, 9-7, after the third period. Checo caused a game-high five turnovers and Dow won 12 of 20 face offs to keep the Terriers at bay offensively.

Boston University junior attacker Brenden Kelly scored just 15 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Terriers up, 10-7.

However, Lehigh responded quickly with the first team All-Patriot League selection Cole’s 36th goal on the year, but his only goal of the game. This goal also broke Lehigh’s program record – his 129th time finding the back of the net in brown and white.

Junior attacker Dakota Eierman scored next for the Mountain Hawks and sophomore attacker Andrew Kelly tied the game just over two and a half minutes after the upperclassmen.

With only 1:29 left in the contest, Junior attacker Quinn Armstrong picked the top left corner of the net to take the lead.

The Mountain Hawks survived the Terriers offensive bid and held out to secure the championship, helmets sticks and gloves flying through the air in rain-soaked West Point, New York as the champions ran out onto the field to hoist the Patriot League Championship trophy.

Lehigh will play in the NCAA Tournament starting on May 11.