Off-campus housing options expand for students

Both on- and off-campus housing options are expanding as the university increases the student population through its Path to Prominence plan. Four off-campus housing options for students, including SouthSide Commons, Stonebridge Living, Campus Hill and Polk on Third, offer a variety of benefits depending on what students are searching for.

SouthSide Commons

A short walk from campus, SouthSide Commons, the new Lehigh-affiliated apartments, come fully-furnished with high-end kitchen appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and a private fitness center, said Alex Mow, ‘21, a SouthSide community assistant. Students can choose from a studio apartment or two, three and four-bedroom apartments. All utilities are included in the rent price.

“It’s a good location—sometimes in off-campus houses students aren’t very close to campus,” Mow said.

SouthSide Commons offers “community events,” which have included tie-dying, yoga and door decorating contests. The apartments are also pet-friendly.

For a quad— a four-bedroom apartment—prices range from $1,029 for a 12-month plan to $1,099 per month for a 10-month plan. The most affordable option is a triple, where students pay $977 per month for the 12-month plan.

Stonebridge Living

In addition to apartments, student have the option to live in off-campus houses.

Stonebridge Living offers houses in a variety of sizes, including 3-bedroom, 4-bedroom and 5-bedroom private homes. Many Stonebridge Living houses have private parking, large yards and newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms. Most houses are in close proximity to campus.

Similar to Southside Common’s ‘community events,’ Stonebridge hosts “Live & Play” events, which give students the chance to build relationships with each other and the local community. The most recent event, “Guess How Many,” invited residents to guess how many lollipops were in a jar to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

“Our staff is dedicated to working with our residents and the City of Bethlehem to provide students with the opportunity to experience real world living with the support of a devoted staff,” said Adam Gary, leasing manager at Stonebridge Living.

Prices for Stonebridge houses range from $2,009 to $4,200 per house per month.

Campus Hill

Like Stonebridge, Campus Hill offers housing to students in a variety of sizes and in close proximity to campus. Leasing manager Nicole Nardone said many of the houses have basements, back yards and come in a variety of floor plans. They are also pet-friendly.

Campus Hill offers many events to students, including breakfast on-the-go and a food truck.

“We’re trying to get more involved in the community and do more events for residents,” Nardone said. “We try to do something every day for the residents.”

Prices range from $400 to $800 a month per person, depending on the size and type of house.

Polk on Third

Situated above Playa Bowls on East Third Street, Polk on Third is one of the newer apartment options available to students. The apartments, which include studio apartments, doubles and triples, come fully furnished with all utilities included and free on-site laundry. The apartments also include cable and WiFi.

Since Polk on Third is not affiliated with the university, it does not exclusively house Lehigh students, which allows students to meet people who don’t attend Lehigh.

Prices range from $950 per month to $2,875 per month.