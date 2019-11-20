Lehigh aims to extend a decade of Mountain Hawk dominance

The week of the annual Rivalry game has finally arrived. With 154 years of rich competition, let’s take a closer look at the past 10 matchups between Lehigh and Lafayette.

2008 — Lehigh 31, Lafayette 15

The 2008 Rivalry was battled at Lafayette. The game was competitive until halftime, as Lehigh led 17-12. In the fourth quarter, the Mountain Hawks scored on a 1-yard run, increasing Lehigh’s lead to 24-15. To secure the victory, Lehigh intercepted a pass by Lafayette’s quarterback with five minutes left in the game and drove it down to the end zone.

2009 — Lehigh 27, Lafayette 21

After an uneventful first quarter, Lafayette ultimately found the end zone first, resulting in a 7-0 edge over Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks quickly struck back and drove 80 yards to tie the score 7-7 at the half. Lehigh and Lafayette were tied 21-21 at the conclusion of regular time, sending the game into overtime. Lehigh forged ahead to win the game, which was the second time The Rivalry went into overtime in all 145 years of play.

2010 — Lehigh 20, Lafayette 13

Lagging behind by three points at half, Lehigh scored twice in the third quarter, resulting in a 20-10 lead upon entering the fourth quarter. With 12:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lafayette reduced its deficit from 10 points to seven, but was unable to score again, handing Lehigh the ultimate victory.

2011 — Lehigh 37, Lafayette 13

Leading 17-0 at the half, Lehigh executed a 65-yard drive in the third quarter, strengthening Lehigh’s lead to 24-0. Lehigh proceeded to score another 13 points throughout the game, while Lafayette recorded a total of 13. The Mountain Hawks recorded 428 total yards throughout the game — 285 passing and 143 rushing — while Lafayette trailed behind moving 259 yards total.

2012 — Lehigh 38, Lafayette 21

After trailing 21-10 at the end of the first half, Lehigh transformed in the second half to secure the victory. The senior class became the 10th class to defeat the Leopards in all four of its rivalry matchups.

2013 — Lehigh 28, Lafayette 50

Trailing Lafayette early in the game, Lehigh closed the half with only a touchdown deficit to tie. But Lafayette’s offensive unit exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring a 68-yard touchdown and returning a 40-yard fumble to clinch the victory.

2014 — Lehigh 7, Lafayette 27

The 150th Rivalry was played in the Bronx at a sold-out Yankee Stadium. Lafayette quickly drove the score up to reach 21-0 at the half. During the third quarter, Lehigh scored on a 70-yard touchdown run, but the deficit was too great for Lehigh to come back from.

2015 — Lehigh 49, Lafayette 35

Lehigh established an edge early, scoring the first 21 points of the game and leading 28-8 at halftime. Lafayette fired back with its second touchdown less than two minutes into the second half, but another Lehigh touchdown brought the Mountain Hawks to a 35-14 lead over the Leopards. A strong offensive performance by Lehigh ended its two-year Rivalry losing streak.

2016 — Lehigh 45, Lafayette 21

Lehigh dominated the first half of the 152nd Rivalry, holding a 38-point lead over Lafayette after scoring 24 points in the second quarter alone. While unable to add to its score during the second half, the Mountain Hawks held the Leopards to only three touchdowns throughout the entire game.

2017 — Lehigh 38, Lafayette 31

Entering the third quarter with a 10-point deficit, Lehigh quickly bounced back in the second half to close the third quarter, trailing Lafayette by only three points. With 12 minutes of play remaining, the Mountain Hawks scored a field goal to tie the score 31-31. Driving 82 yards to the end zone, Lehigh scored another touchdown to clinch the victory and win the Patriot League Championship title.

2018 — Lehigh 34, Lafayette 3

Achieving a 17-point lead in the first nine minutes of the game, Lehigh dominated the entire Rivalry. The Mountain Hawks forced three turnovers and refused to let the Leopards visit the end zone a single time.

The archrivals will compete again on Nov. 23, at Lehigh’s Goodman Stadium, to determine the victor of the 155th meeting. Considering an 80 percent success rate in the past decade, history bodes well for the Mountain Hawks.